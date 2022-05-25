Best electric scooter Memorial Day sales 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Memorial Day sales are here, and they brought along some of the best electric scooter deals we've seen since Black Friday! Some of the best electric scooters have been discounted in these sales, so don't miss out!

If you're looking to speed up your commute, an electric scooter could be the thing for you. These battery-powered scooters can help you zip around town for miles without raising your heart rate, effortlessly cruising for miles at speeds of 15mph or more. That might not be enough for all of your commute, but it could make the rise to and from the bus or train much more fun.

Here you can find the best deals that offer you the most mileage for your moolah or the highest speed for your sawbuck. We’ve got scooters from the lightweight and foldable to the big and powerful that can reach speeds of over 20mph.

Don’t forget safety, though: you should ride these wearing a cycle helmet for protection.

Here are the best Memorial Day electric scooter deals that we’ve found so far. Don't forget to check back often for the latest deals as they come out!

Best electric scooter Memorial Day deals 2022:

(opens in new tab) Segway Max G30P: was $999.99, now $876.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Navigate the streets easily on this dark gray Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter. The long battery life gives you uninterrupted rides, while the anti-lock braking system and self-healing tires provide safety and rider comfort. This Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter features a folding design for easy portability and storage. It has a 40.4-mile max range and 18.6 mph max speed.

(opens in new tab) Segway F25: was $569.99, now $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Segway's F25 e-KickScooter is designed with safety in mind. This Kickscooter offers a Dual Braking System. The front end features electric anti-lock braking (E-ABS) and a rear includes a ventilated disc brake. See clearly in dark environments with the ultra-bright headlight that can illuminate up to 44 feet. The 10-inch tires provide superior road grip, adding increased shock absorption, are wear-resistant and deliver a more comfortable ride. It comes with 12.4-mile max range and 15.5 mph top speed.

(opens in new tab) Unagi Model One E350: was $789.99, now $589.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Model One E350 is the perfect city companion with its ultra-lightweight and foldable design. The 700 watts of peak power will propel you to your destination with ease and style. It features a 15-mile max range and 15.5mph max speed.

(opens in new tab) Hover-1 Highlander Pro: was $599.99, now $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This eScooter is built to hit speeds up to 15 mph and cruise along for 18 miles on a single charge. Not to mention, the Highlander looks as great as it rides. Featuring a disc and foot brake and a bright LED display & headlight, you can ride hard and bright at any time of day. Highlander comes equipped with two 10” pneumatic tires and a 350W brushless electric motor for a neat and comfortable ride with maximum stability.

(opens in new tab) Turboant X7 Pro Folding Electric Scooter: was $549.98, now $479.98 at Turboant (opens in new tab)

The X7 Pro is compact yet sturdy to carry weight, and its wide, anti-slip deck allows both feet in a secure, comfortable position. It has a 350 W motor, 30-mile maximum range and 20 mph top speed.

(opens in new tab) Gotrax Rival Electric Scooter: was $398, now $348 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Check out the Gotrax Rival e-scooter, with a maximum travel range of up to 12 miles and a quiet 250W motor, boasting a top speed of 15. This electric scooter is lightweight at 26.4 lb and foldable too.