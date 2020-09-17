Best Bowflex deals September 2020: cheap Bowflex SelectTech dumbbell deals and Bowflex home gym offers

We have the best Bowflex deals here in case you want to kit out your home gym without breaking the bank. You can't build the best home gym without Bowflex! In this day and age, however, these wonderful home weights are on short supply and you have to be extra vigilant to get one for a decent price.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 are perfect for beginners and pros alike. It has a weight range of 2-24kg (5-52.5lbs), more than enough for even seasoned bodybuilders. The 552 use the same dial selector at the end of the dumbbell as its bigger sigling, the 1090i. Better still, the 552 is also compatible with the free Bowflex SelectTech training app for iOS and Android.

Bowflex Selecttech 1090 Dumbbell

The Bowflex Selecttech 1090 dumbbell is the best home weight and one of the most popular dumbbell in general. It has a weight range of 4-41 kg (10-90 lbs), meaning one Bowflex Selecttech 1090 dumbbell replaces 17 individual dumbbells. Not bad!

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

Change the resistance levels from 3 kg (8 lbs) all the way up to 18 kg (40 lbs) on the Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell with the dial on the top of the 'bell. The space-efficient design replaces 6 kettlebells, saving a lot of real-estate in the living room. Using the wide handle, you can easily perform the best kettlebell exercises such as kettlebell swings and goblet squats.

Bowflex BodyTower Home Gym

The Bowflex BodyTower is the ultimate bodyweight training equipment and also one of the best pull up bars too. The seven levels of adjustment allows you to perform over 20 different exercises with just this one machine. The BodyTower also has a stable, commercial-grade steel frame and comes equipped with hand grips and sling straps for split squats or neighbour-friendly mountain climbers.

Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Multi-Gym

Using Bowflex's trademark Power Rod system, the Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym is quieter than the best multi-gyms, yet it provides a decent workout nevertheless. Not only it is less noisy but the Xtreme 2 SE also has a space-saving construction too. It is still rather large, though, but not quite as big as some other multi-gyms with a leg press extension.

