Best Buy's top 5 MacBook Cyber Monday deals of the day

Forget Black Friday, that was so last week. Cyber Monday deals are currently storming onto the scene as retailers discount what matters most: gadgets and technology. A good example of this: Best Buy has currently got some very tasty discounts on Apple's MacBook Air and Pro.

While Apple has recently introduced two new types of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, powered by its M1 processor, the Intel-based models are still well worth buying, especially with these discounts. Pretty much all major software is made for Intel CPUs and will be for some time.

The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are, unsurprisingly, easy to distinguish by their names. The Air, a staple among students, is less powerful but also lighter and easier to transport, and still comes with some powerful CPU options available. On the other hand, the Pro is for heftier workloads, like coding and video editing.

Let's jump into the best MacBook Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy...

MacBook Air | 13.3-inch | Gold, Silver, Grey | i5 / 8GB / 256GB

Was $949 | Now $849 | Save $100 at Best Buy

The low-end MacBook Air is anything but: Intel's i5 is powerful and 256GB SSD should be more than enough for most people. If you are planning on doing more intensive work, it might be worth looking for a Pro, but for everyone else, it's a fantastic deal.View Deal

DEAL OF THE DAY! MacBook Air | 13.3-inch | Gold, Silver, Grey | i5 / 8GB / 512GB

Was $1,259 | Now $1,149 | Save $100 at Best Buy

The Air option we'd go for is this one: Intel's 10th-generation chips paired with 512GB SSD and the same 8GB RAM, with three attractive colors available. It's a work horse laptop in a lightweight notebook-esque body and we're absolutely here for it. View Deal

MacBook Pro | 13.3-inch | Silver / Grey | i5 / 8GB / 256GB

Was $1,259 | Now $1,199 | Save $50 at Best Buy

With a more powerful CPU and some other pro-focused tweaks, the MacBook Pro is a fantastic choice for on-the-go creatives and professionals who want a thin and light laptop that can still handle pretty much all tasks. It comes with Apple's Touch Bar, too.View Deal

MacBook Pro | 13.3-inch | Silver / Grey | i5 / 16GB / 512GB

Was $1,799 | Now $1,699 | Save $100 at Best Buy

If you're looking for something fast and aren't too concerned about the price, saving $100 on this version of the MacBook Pro is a good deal. 16GB RAM is a significant boost for memory-intensive tasks, like media editing, and Intel's 10th-gen chips are onboard.View Deal

MacBook Pro | 13.3-inch | Silver / Grey | i5 / 16GB / 1TB

Was $1,999 | Now $1,899 | Save $100 at Best Buy

Sometimes you just need a lot of storage and 1TB should be enough for pretty much everyone, at least as far as a laptop goes. For an on-the-go desktop-like computer, this is the real best choice.View Deal

Getting a new laptop can be a daunting and expensive process, but these MacBook Air and Pro Cyber Monday deals from Best Buy make at least the second part a bit easier. Hurry, though, stocks usually run out fast.

