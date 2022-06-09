Best Buy's Deal of the Day today is a great laptop for a Father's Day gift

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Buy's Deal of the Day today, which features one Lenovo's best Chromebooks (opens in new tab) available, just may be the gift you've been looking for this Father's Day. Featuring the Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 Chromebook on sale for $279 (opens in new tab), this laptop deal is perfect for so many reasons – including the 30% price cut.

Whether you're shopping for a dad who is terrible with electronics, or one who is fully versed in tech, the Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 Chromebook offers a simple machine that delivers more than what you'd expect for the price.

Shop all early Father's Day deals at Best Buy today (opens in new tab)

Powered by an Intel Pentium Gold 7505 processor, this Chromebook works well for everything from streaming, video calling, basic photo editing, and much more. It's also more versatile than other Chromebooks, with it's 2-in-1 design and 13 inch FHD multi-touch screen.

Putting it simply, Lenovo's Flex 5 offers a good bit of power compared to similar Chromebooks. The standard $400+ price tag is a bit high I would say, but with the deal dropping it down to $280 it's more than worth it.

You'll even make him proud by saving some 30% off right now. Saving you a chunky $140, Best Buy's deal is one of the best laptop deals (opens in new tab) you'll find today. That's quite a bit of cash to treat dad with this Father's Day.

If you're after even more savings, you won't have to wait long. Amazon Prime Day is just over and as with every year will feature thousands of deals. It'll be too late for Father's Day, but you can still snag some sweet deals for yourself – a new air fryer perhaps? (opens in new tab)

