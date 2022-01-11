Best Buy 4th of July Sale 2022: Independence Day deals on appliances, tech and more

Best Buy's 4th of July sale is on now and with a gambit of deals across their site – primarily around appliances, electronics and tech – shoppers can find some pretty sweet savings over the Independence Day holiday.

The retail giant is one of the best places to check out during 4th of July, as they offer some pretty impressive discounts comparable to Prime Day and Black Friday during the holiday weekend.

As one of Best Buy's biggest sales of the year, their 4th of July sale offers a huge variety of deals to choose from. With must-see offers on appliances, however, this is a sale for homeowners and the like to upgrade their kitchen with the latest and greatest in smart appliances and tech.

Last year, shoppers in need of a new phone were in luck during Best Buy's 4th of July sale. Apple fans could check out the iPhone 11 Pro Max deals and save up to $230 with qualifying activation and trade-in, but this year we're expecting deals on the Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Pros.

Deal hunters looking for more than just smart phones on sale shouldn't skip out on this 4th of July sale, though. With over 22 different categories of deals to check out during Best Buy's 4th of July sale, shoppers can find deals on appliances, sales on 4K TVs, headphones on sale and more.

Best Buy 4th of July sale 2021: the best deals today

Here you'll find some of Best Buy's best 4th of July deals and offers, including deals on Apple products, TVs and more. You can browse through everything on sale during Best Buy's Independence Day sale here, but these are the top offers and products people are searching for right now!

Save 10% or more on select refrigerators Save 10% or more on select refrigerators

Save big this Independence Day with savings of up to 10% or more on name brand appliances from Insignia, LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and more. From top-freezer to French-door, Best Buy's Independence Day appliance sale is one for the books!

Laundry Bundles as low as $899.99 Laundry Bundles as low as $899.99

Now through the 4th of July weekend, Best Buy is offering complete washer and dryer packages for as low as $899.99! This offer includes the latest smart washers and dryers from Samsung, LG, Maytag, GE and more. Looks like it's time to upgrade that laundry room.

Ranges as low as $399.99 Ranges as low as $399.99

Cooks can save big on a variety of ranges from Samsung, Whirlpool, KitchenAid and more now through the 4th of July weekend. Offer includes plenty of new smart appliances too, including the latest stainless steel models that you just know everyone's after.

Dishwashers on sale as low as $399.99 Dishwashers on sale as low as $399.99

Save on a variety of dishwashers from Samsung, GE, Amazon, LG and more now through the holiday weekend. With savings upwards of 30% off select models, its never been a better time to grab that new stainless steel dishwasher on sale cheap!

Editor's Recommendations