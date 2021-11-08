Over the last few years, Asus has proven that it deserves to be in the conversation when looking for the best laptop. While the company is more well known for its stellar selection of peripherals it offers some excellent portable devices too. And, since its prices are as reasonable as any of the other companies, it offers great value.

It’s not just value that Asus offers, though. Whether you’re a gamer, digital nomad or student, you’ll find there’s an excellent computer in the company’s different portable line-ups. Gamers will appreciate the slim yet powerful form factor of the Rog Zephyrus line while those working on the go looking for an ultrabook may gravitate towards Vivobooks and Zenbooks. And, of course, there are plenty of affordable Chromebooks out there for those needing a notebook for school. They’ve even started rolling out OLED-equipped laptops for discerning content creators.

No matter what you’re in the market for, you’ll find the best Black Friday deals on all sorts of Asus laptops here.

Best Black Friday Asus Laptop Deals

Image Asus Vivobook S15

One thing Asus does extremely well is offer a lot of value in its products and the Asus Vivobook S15 is a perfect example. You’re not going to play the latest games on it or run some ambitious video editing project on it. But, it will do what most people need it to while offering a vibrant display and durable build. Factor in a relatively lightweight and long battery life and you end up with a lot of value.

Image Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Asus turned heads when it released the ROG Zephyrus G14 . Its powerful performance betrays its tiny size, making it an unlikely contender for one of the best gaming laptops of the year. With its AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and Nvidia RTX discrete graphics, anyone lucky enough to get one of these during Black Friday will be booting up Cyberpunk 2077 before they’re even finished unboxing it. It might not be the quietest of laptops but it’s more than worth its price tag. And, that’s before the inevitable sales that come with Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Image Asus Zenbook 13

Asus’ Zenbook series of laptops is the company’s way of showing that it can compete with the Dell XPS’ and MacBook Airs of the world. While we’re not sure if the niche Zenbook Duo 14 will get a discount, the Zenbook 13 is sure to. These gorgeous and slim machines also come with extremely narrow bezels and some out-of-this-world screens. And, depending on the configuration you get, you might just end up with one of those new and immersive OLED displays. Just be aware that there are a lot of different Zenbooks like the Zenbook Flips, Zenbook S, and so forth. There’s bound to be some Black Friday sales on a few of them.

Image Asus Chromebook C423

Most students are working on an extremely tight budget, so something like the Asus Chromebook C423 makes perfect sense as a notebook. Its sub-$300 price tag is low enough to allow a few extra helpings of ramen before the semester is over. It’s not going to wow anyone with its performance but it will do what it’s supposed to, and that is to get you online and working in Google’s suite of apps. The C423 is sure to offer even more value with upcoming Black Friday sales.

Top Retailers

Amazon Asus Laptop Deals Amazon Asus Laptop Deals

Asus has a lot of laptops on Amazon. In fact, you’ll probably find every different configuration on the giant online retailer. If you’re not too picky and generally know what you want, there’s sure to be some savings in the general area that you’re looking for.

View all Amazon Asus Laptop Deals

Newegg Asus Laptop Deals Newegg Asus Laptop Deals

Newegg is also abundant with laptops from Asus with a few of them already getting some special combo sales. As one of the main computer-oriented retailers out there, Newegg is sure to roll out some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals as those dates get closer.

View all Newegg Asus Laptop Deals

Best Buy Asus Laptop Deals Best Buy Asus Laptop Deals

Best Buy might not have the 999+ variations of Asus laptops that the previous retailers have but they stock the most important models so if you’re looking to get your hands on one of those powerful ROG Zephyrus G14’s, you’ll definitely find it here. And, you might even find it on sale as the end of November approaches.

View all Best Buy Asus Laptop Deals