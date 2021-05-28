Best Buy Memorial Day sale 2021: the best deals on appliances, TVs, laptops and more

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is officially underway, offering an excellent selection of deals on appliances, TVs and other top electronics. While Best Buy's sale focuses around home electronics and appliances, shoppers can find discounts sitewide on some of their favorite tech over the weekend.

For homeowners and techies alike, Best Buy's sale is one of the best Memorial Day sales to check out over the holiday. While appliances are receiving some of the best offers this Memorial Day sale, there's plenty of deals on 4K TVs, sound systems, smart tech and other home electronics to be found.

If the latest appliances are what you're looking for, Best Buy's Memorial Day sale just may be the event to check out. With offers including up to $1,700 off KitchenAid appliance packages as well as other top brands, there's no better time to upgrade those old machines to something from the 21st century.

Offering one of the largest and most varied selection of Memorial Day deals this year, there's also a great selection of offers on TVs and other home electronics. Find smart TVs on sale for as low as $279.99 and even save up to $70 on select Samsung Galaxy smartwatches.

Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale

Offering some of the best deals this year on kitchen and laundry appliances, Best Buy's Memorial Day sale offers big savings on top brands including Samsung, KitchenAid, LG and more.View Deal

Best Buy Memorial Day sale best deals and offers

Best Memorial Day deals today at Best Buy

During Best Buy's Memorial Day sale, shoppers will get a chance to save big on home electronics and appliances. With deals centered around kitchen appliances, laptops, TVs, and more, Memorial Day weekend at Best Buy is all about slick deals on the latest tech.

Check out some of the top offers going on right now.

Up to $250 off select Windows laptops

Save on a ton of Windows laptops from HP, Dell, and Microsoft with discounts of up to $250 on select models. From standard laptops to 2-in-1's and even touch screens, there's quite a selection to deals to choose from.

View Deal

Save 10% or more on select French door refrigerators

With savings of up to $500 on select refrigerators, Best Buy's Memorial Day sale offers a great selection of top of the line models from Samsung and LG on display here. View Deal

Purchase of a Samsung outdoor TV and get $650 off a Weber grill

Perfect for the backyard setup, purchase on of Samsung's Terrace Series 4K Smart TVs and you can save up to $650 on a Weber grill. Savings vary by TV size with a minimum of $350 in savings towards a brand new grill.

Save up to $275 on the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

Grab the new iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max and save up to $275 with qualified activations for Verizon, AT&T or Sprint mobile plans. AT&T is also offering the iPhone 11 for just $10/month with qualified activation and unlimited plan purchase.View Deal

$70 off JBL Club ONE wireless noise cancelling headphones

Featuring adaptive noise cancelling, Bluetooth 5.0, a comfortable design and up to 45 hours of battery life, the JBL Club ONE's offer some of the best audio playback available for a wireless headset. On sale for $279.99, these studio-quality headphones drop to a reasonable price. View Deal

Up to 10% off select ovens and ranges

Save upwards of 10% on select ovens from top of the line brands including Samsung and LG. Play your cards right and you could save over $500 on a brand new stainless steel gas range.View Deal

Does Best Buy have a Memorial Day sale?

Best Buy does have a Memorial Day sale, usually starting a week or two in advance of the holiday itself. Primarily focusing around appliance deals and offers, it's a great event to check out for homeowners and the like looking to upgrade any major appliances.

While other offers on tech and smart devices can be found, the best deals will be on kitchen appliances including packages, refrigerators, microwaves and other small and major appliances.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Home Depot Memorial Day sale 2021 – all of the best deals in one place

Lowe's Memorial Day sale 2021 – deals on appliances and home good galore

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

In other big news, a timeframe for Amazon Prime Day this year has been revealed. Expect the big event to happen sometime in June, but until then head on over to our Prime Day hub for the latest news, early deals and other great offers.