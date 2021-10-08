Best early Black Friday BBQ grill deals and sales in October 2021

With the holiday shopping season just around the corner, we'll start to see some of the best BBQ and grill deals of the year show up thanks to Black Friday. The off-season timing, along with the yearly savings events, make this a prime time to buy a BBQ, grill or smoker on sale cheap.

As the warm summer weather starts fading out and autumn makes its way in, grills and the like go on sale nice and cheap for buyers who know when to shop. Plenty of retailers will be offering Black Friday deals on BBQs and grills, and in some cases prices are better than what you see during summer savings events.

Nothing beats grilling the perfect steak or smoking a fine salmon, especially when it's on a new Weber that was on sale for 30% off. So if you're on the hunt to find a cheap grill this Black Friday shopping season then we're here to help. We'll be covering top early Black Friday deals as well as other offers throughout the month, so be sure to check back often for new deals!

Best BBQ Grill Deals Today

Where to find the best Black Friday BBQ grill deals

BBQGuys

Specializing in BBQ grills and smoker sales, BBQGuys features a massive selection to choose from. Running a number of holiday sales right now, some deals including $300 off select freestanding gas grills, up to $450 off Blaze outdoor kitchen equipment and more.

Home Depot

Currently offering $300 off select Weber grills, Home Depot's offering features a wide range of options from brands like Oklahoma Joe, Traeger, Nexgrill and more. Black Friday BBQ grill deals at Home Depot should start showing up soon, so check back often.

Lowe's

Offering a sizeable selection of BBQ grills on sale from brands like Char-Broil, American Gourmet and more, Lowe's should have a great selection of Black Friday BBQ deals to check out this year. There's already some decent offers available, but expect to see more tantalizing deals closer to Black Friday.

Best Buy

While Best Buy carries a solid selection of BBQ grills and smokers to choose from, their deals can be a bit slim around non-holiday savings events. Black Friday should change that soon, so keep an eye on Best Buy's BBQ grill deals throughout the month for new offers.View Deal

Amazon

Amazon often has a pretty good selection of deals on BBQs, grills and smokers that are worth a look over. With one of the larger selections of products to choose from, it's easy to find deals that can net you $50 or more in savings.

Who has the best deals on BBQ grills and smokers?

Usually, stores that specialize in BBQs and grills will offer the best prices and discounts ahead of and during holiday shopping events. BBQGuys is one of the better places to shop if you're hoping to find a good deal on a barbecue throughout the year. Along with holiday shopping events, they also feature a Sales & Offers section that frequently gets updated with new deals.

If a deal worthy of your money can't be found there, home renovation stores like Home Depot and Lowe's will be the next best place to look. While their selection of brands isn't huge, they do usually have a solid offering of BBQ and grill deals worth a look – especially during summer sales and Black Friday sales.

Amazon of course will have options to choose from, but with Amazon you may not find the best quality for the value. If the plan is to shop for a BBQ deal on Amazon, pay mind to where the grill is manufactured and where it's being shipped from. Shipping a grill isn't cheap and you'll want to make sure you've made a good investment.

