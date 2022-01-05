Belkin’s Soundform Immerse take on AirPods Pro for top wireless earbuds title

Belkin's best-ever wireless earbuds, announced at CES 2022, are aimed at audiophiles and Apple users

Belkin Soundform Immerse wireless headphones
(Image credit: Belkin)
Carrie Marshall

As much as I love my AirPods Max, the best true wireless earbuds are a much better – and much less muggable – option for when I'm out and about. My current daily drivers are Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch, which I love, and I had the T3 Award-winning Melomania 1 before them. I'm increasingly drawn to Apple's AirPods Pro, though – or at least I was until I saw the new Belkin Soundform Immerse noise cancelling earbuds, announced at CES 2022.

The Soundform Immerse earbuds are Belkin's top-of-the-line earbuds with active noise cancellation, 12mm dynamic drivers, aptX HD audio, 8 hours battery life per earbud (36 including the case), customisable EQ and Apple Find My compatibility. They also have multipoint connection so you can pair them with and switch between multiple devices, and they're IPX5-rated for sweat and water resistance so they're good for the gym too. Not that I go to the gym, but it's nice to know I could if I wanted to.

Not just for Apple devices

Although the Soundform Immerse earbuds have Find My support and mimic the AirPods Pro in many respects, they also work with Android devices including the Samsung Galaxy S20. They work with Google Fast Pair for instant Android connections, and in addition to Find My you can use the Belkin app to ping your earbuds no matter what operating system you're using.

Prices haven't been confirmed yet but we're expecting an RRP of around $179 in the US; UK prices will be announced closer to launch in late Spring. But if Belkin is going for the same price as the AirPods 3rd Gen while adding noise cancellation to the mix, Apple could have a serious rival on its hands.

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com).

