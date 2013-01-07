Belkin launches wi-fi light switch

The WeMo Light Switch is unveiled at CES, with promises of Android compatibility

Belkin has announced the WeMo Light Switch, the latest addition to its home control range which allows users to control their lighting wirelessly, as well as promising long-awaited Android compatibility later in the year.

Set to launch in the summer, the WeMo Light Switch replaces conventional light switches, allowing users to control lighting around their home using a smartphone or tablet; including switching them on and off, creating an automatic timer schedule, and controlling them via the WeMo app, which is currently only available forApple devices running iOS 5 or above.

The WeMo Light Switch connects to the users home's electrical wiring, with internet compatibility via Wi-Fi, allowing users to control their lights even when away from home.

Light Switch is due to be displayed at the 2013 International CES.

Android compatibility is planned for devices running Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0 or aboveand iscurrently planned for a Summer 2013 launch, with specific dates being announced nearer to launch.

Jamie Elgie, senior director of product management at Belkin, said: “Android compatibility and the ability to control the full household lighting- beyond just lamps- have been the top requests from WeMo fans since we first launched. So we are excited to showcase our new WeMo Light Switch at the 2013 CES.”