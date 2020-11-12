Before PS5 even launches Xbox Series X consoles are breaking down

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners have now had a whole day with their new consoles, while PS5 fans are waiting on Sony's console launch, but it's not all rainbows and lollipops for the Xbox crowd with reports of the Series X billowing out smoke from its top vents.

That's not the only issue that's being reported on social media; the console is allegedly having problems with the disc drive, and in one instance, has stopped working altogether.

But don't start panicking just yet, as the videos surfacing of the Xbox Series X emitting plumes of smoke are almost certainly fake. The first video popped up on Reddit, and after it was shared on Twitter, another user shared their own clip of the same supposed issue.

The video was immediately met with scepticism, with people recreating the effect using a vape:

Meanwhile, other problems are cropping up that may be disc drive related. One Twitter user posted a clip of their console making a series of clicking sounds in both a horizontal and vertical position.

The same Twitter account that shared the smoking Xbox video also uploaded a snippet which showed the disc drive failing to accept a disc, although again, in this case, it doesn't look too convincing considering it was barely pushed into the console. You can check out both tweets below to make up your own mind.

My new @Xbox has now turned into a mechanic machine gun or a metronome.. great start to next gen! Never had any issues with Xbox at all before.. @XboxSupport pic.twitter.com/N85LjyHn0bNovember 10, 2020

Another case where the #XboxSeriesX disc drive isn't accepting discs properly pic.twitter.com/oRjxyELythNovember 11, 2020

The last bit of criticism comes from YouTuber ThePapiGfunk who shared a video citing connectivity issues between the wireless controller and the console, as well as an apparent HDMI connectivity problem between the console and his TV.

The content creator says he's spoken to Xbox Support service who have advised him to send it back, and that a replacement Xbox Series X will be with him in 10-14 business days.

The question of just how many of these issues are legitimate is only going to be answered when Microsoft weighs in, and so far, it hasn't commented on any.

If you do encounter issues of your own, be sure to contact customer support, but we're staying sceptical when it comes to the majority of these reports.

Source: GamesRadar