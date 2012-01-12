Bang & Olufsen Beolit 12 Airplay portable speaker launched

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Going in a new direction is Bang & Olufsen's Beo Play range with the first product to arrive being a portable iPhone speaker with Airplay technology

Bang & Olufsen have unveiled the Beolit 12 Airplay portable speaker, the first in a new range of products B&O are calling Beo Play. The speaker is compatible with both the iPhone and the iPad.

Going in a completely new direction the Beolit 12 is a minimalist affair with simple alluminium and plastic designs being the order of the day. Inside however is the same premium audio tech that completes B&O's other premium speakers.

With a full compliment of 2x2" tweeters and a 1x4" subwoofer the Bang&Olufsen Beolit 12 can throw out a rather impressive 120W and still manage a 8-hour battery life. Of course this is reduced somewhat when using Airplay but at the reduced 4-hours that's still not something to be sniffed at considering its power.

The Beolit 12 will be out in the UK in February and will be available for a very premium £599 making it one of the most expensive portable speakers we've seen.

Is the Beolit 12 design over substance or do you think it'll be worth its £599 price tag? Let us know what you think via the comments box below...