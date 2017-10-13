Is this the most beautiful car ever made?

Aston Martin has lifted the lid off its beautiful DB11 (last year's 'Design of the Year' winner at the T3 Awards) and, as a result, created the most beautiful car we've ever seen.

According to Aston Martin, the elegant DB11 Volante "sets new standards of performance, innovation, engineering and style to create the definitive open-top Sports GT".

The Volante carries over the striking single-piece aluminium bonnet, innovative ‘Curlicue’ aerodynamic feature, and dramatic ultra-slim ‘light blade’ tail lights from the DB11 Coupe.

What's new, obviously, is the tailored fabric hood which features the very latest acoustic insulation materials. The eight layered roof protects you from the most extreme weather (it was tested in Death Valley and the Arctic Circle) and wind noise. It takes just 14 seconds to lower and 16 seconds to close, and can be operated remotely from the key or on the move at speeds of up to 31mph.

Inside the DB11 Volante features a new wood or carbon fibre veneer panels on the seat backs, and creature comforts such as a heated steering wheel to encourage all-season open-air motoring.

Image 1 of 12 Image 2 of 12 Image 3 of 12 Image 4 of 12 Image 5 of 12 Image 6 of 12 Image 7 of 12 Image 8 of 12 Image 9 of 12 Image 10 of 12 Image 11 of 12 Image 12 of 12

The DB11 Volante is powered by a new 4.0-litre twin-turbo 510PS V8 engine, and is built around the bonded aluminium structure first seen in the DB11 Coupe.

That makes the DB11 lighter and more rigid than the model it replaces, providing greater levels of performance and handling.

The DB11 is a car of many talents, with the ability to change its character to best suit the road, weather conditions, or driver's mood. This is made possible by the Volante's 3-stage powertrain and chassis modes, which configure the 8-speed gearbox, power steering, and limited-slip differential with dynamic torque vectoring.

Aston Martin President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andy Palmer said, “For many of our customers, indeed many generations of Aston Martin customer, the Volante has always offered something very special: a unique combination of elegant style, innate sporting ability and sensory engagement that lifts it above other open-top cars.

The new DB11 Volante captures those qualities perfectly and promises the kind of pleasure and enjoyment that can only come from driving an open-top Aston Martin”

Fancy one? The DB11 Volante will start at £159,000 ($216,495 USD). The first deliveries will begin during the first quarter of 2018.

Liked this?