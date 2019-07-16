Amazon Prime Day deals: ultimate iPhone X, iPhone XR, Apple Watch, iPad discounts

Amazon Prime Day is here. For those who don't know, the annual blockbuster sale sees thousands of products discounted for Amazon Prime members. In a nutshell, it's like Black Friday... but with nicer weather.

As well as massive discounts on televisions, Kindles, Amazon Echo speakers, memory foam mattresses, video games, console bundles, electric toothbrushes, Beats Solo3, there are also some seriously good deals on Apple kit to be had.

iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBooks, iMac, and more, have seen their prices slashed for the 48-hour bombastic sales event. We've been scouring the deals and have rounded up the best discounts available on Apple products.

These are going fast. So if something takes your fancy, it's worth adding to your basket as soon as possible. Amazon Prime Day wraps up at 23:59 July 16, 2019... and then you're next chance to get these kind of prices will be Black Friday in November.

Get £199 off Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular + GPS @ John Lewis | Space Grey | 42mm Case | Was £599 , Now £400

If you've been thinking about upgrading your old-fashioned timepiece to something a little smarter, there's no better time. John Lewis has dropped a devilishly good discount on the Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular and GPS – from the original £599 down to £400. And since it's from John Lewis, you'll get its trademark two year extended warranty, rather than the usual one-year.View Deal

Get £40 off the Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 4 @ Currys PC World | Silver | 44mm Case | Was £429 , Now £389 with discount code APPLE10

We certainly weren't expecting the latest and greatest Apple Watch to be one of the models on sale, but that is exactly what Currys PC World has done in its Amazon Prime Day rivalling Black Tag sale. The Apple Watch Series 4 has already had £30 slashed from the price, but you can get an extra £10 discount by using the code APPLE10 at checkout. Not bad for the flagship Apple Watch model.

Get £174 off Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max | Space Grey | 256GB | Was £1,249 , Now £1,085

Amazon has slashed the price of the flagship Apple iPhone as part of its Prime Day sales. The costly smartphone has been discounted by a very respectable £164 – more than enough to treat yourself to a brand-new pair of AirPods and still have some change left over.View Deal

Apple iPhone XS Max | Silver | 256GB | Was £1,249 , Now £1,075

Space Grey is clearly the more popular choice, as Amazon is offering a even better discount on the top-of-the-line iPhone XS Max in Silver – slashing £174 – more than enough to treat yourself to a brand-new pair of AirPods and still have some change left over.View Deal

Get £150 off Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS | Space Grey | 64GB | Was £999 , Now £849

If you're not a fan of the expansive display on the iPhone XS Max but still want the flagship specs and features, you'll be pleased to know the Apple iPhone XS has been discounted by £150. That's a major saving on the latest generation iPhone.

View Deal

Get £189 off Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X | Silver | 64GB | Was £899 , Now £710

It might've been superseded by the iPhone XS, but the iPhone X is still a phenomenal smartphone. It has the same Face ID facial recognition system to unlock the handset, authenticate Apple Pay, and send talkative AniMoji characters to friends and family. It shares the same edge-to-edge screen design and stainless steel chassis. And now, it's hit the cheapest price it has ever been online.View Deal

Get £134 off Apple iPhone XR 256GB

Get £110 off Apple iPhone XR 64GB

Get £154 off Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 | 64 GB | Was £599 , Now £445

Amazon has dropped 26% from the price of the iPhone 8 as part of its Prime Day deal... and it means you can get an unbelievable bargain. iPhone 8 is the last smartphone that Apple designed with a Home Button and Touch ID fingerprint scanner before it went all-in on Face ID... so, if you prefer that design, this is the phone to get.

• In Space Grey

• In Silver

• In Gold

Get £380 off Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch

Apple iPad Pro | 10.5-inch | Wi-Fi + Cellular | 512 GB | Was £1,099 , Now £719

This isn't the latest generation of the Apple iPad Pro, it's the one before, but don't let that put you off. This iPad Pro still supports the latest version of iOS and has some serious grunt under the bonnet. And now costs a staggering £380 less.View Deal

Get £50 off Apple iPad Pro 11-inch

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch | 64GB | WiFi | Was £769 , Now £719

If you're only interested in getting the latest and greatest iPad Pro model from Apple, this is it. Thankfully, Amazon has dropped the price of this model too, albeit not quite as generously as the previous generation above.View Deal

Get £234 off Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch | 64GB | WiFi + Cellular | Was £1,119 , Now £885

For just a little more, you can upgrade to the biggest iPad Pro model with a 12.9-inch display and support for cellular connectivity. Amazon has slashed an unbelievable 21% off the price of this model, despite it being the best model Apple currently offers.View Deal

Get £200 off Apple iMac 27-inch

Apple iMac @ John Lewis | 27-inch 5K Retina Display | 1TB Fusion Hard Drive | Was £1,599 , Now £1,399

If you're looking for a solid desktop deal, you can't really go wrong with this Apple iMac 27-inch from John Lewis. With a 1TB Fusion Drive, it's got more than enough memory to keep your entire iTunes library and family photo collection. View Deal

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

If you've been living under a rock (proverbial or granite) for the last few years, Prime Day is a bombastic annual sales event that sees thousands of products discounted across the Amazon online store, including electronics, outdoor goods, home and kitchen, watches, video games, consoles, beauty, and more.

It's basically like Black Friday, but in summer.

Amazon Prime Day is bigger than ever, with the blockbuster sales event now taking place over 48 hours across the online store. To take advantage of the discounts and deals available on Prime Day, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership.

The annual subscription includes a number of benefits, including early access to deals, free one-day delivery on thousands of items, two-hour delivery in some cities, free streaming on Prime Music, Prime Video, and unlimited cloud storage for your family photos and videos. Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of its Prime membership by £20, bringing down the annual cost from £79 down to £59.

That means Amazon Prime will cost you less than £5 a month, which is pretty stunning value given what is included in the scheme and you'll get access to every deal and discount available on Prime day.

Of course, the best way to find out whether Amazon Prime works for you is to take advantage of the generous 30-day trial period on offer.

Oh, and before you buy anything... you might want to get this free credit towards your next purchase on Amazon to get a discount on your Prime Day discount.

Get £10 credit on Amazon UK | Sign-up to Audible trial

As if the discounts on Prime Day weren't good enough already, Amazon is offering the chance to get £10 free credit towards your next purchase. Just sign-up for an Audible subscription to get the credit applied to your account, ready for your next purchase. And of course, you can cancel Audible at any time.View Deal

Set Mastercard as 1-Click payment on Amazon | Get £5 off your next purchase

Yes, you did read that right. Simply by setting a Mastercard as your 1-Click payment option on your Amazon account, you'll get a completely free £5 of credit to spend on any Prime Day on the site.View Deal

Rival Amazon Prime Day sales live right now