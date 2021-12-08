Android Auto users are getting a cool free upgrade

Though Android Auto has recently been affected by several user problems (one of which temporarily disabled Google Maps), the app remains as popular as ever. And that's partly because Android Auto gets lots of updates, the newest of which is the long-overdue addition of Dual-SIM support.

Fans of the app, which is used on some of the best Android phones and across some of the best Android Auto head units, are often critical of the bugs that frequently pervade the infotainment system – but rarely do they knock Google's relentless update schedule, especially when it introduces user-improving features to the in-car system.

Dual-SIM support

Android Auto keeps your car connected at all times – and it now offers even more in the way of communication. Thanks to a handy new update, Android Auto now supports Dual-SIM, letting users select which SIM card they prefer to send messages or make calls.

First spotted by Reddit user u/abhi052091 (via XDA Developers), Android Auto's latest update finally adds long-awaited support for dual SIM phones. According to the folks over at XDA, Android Auto now displays a pop-up alert box that lets users select the SIM they want to make a call from. Prior to this, Android Auto didn’t offer dual-SIM support and could only read one SIM card, forcing the driver to use the default SIM card whenever the driver wanted to make a call. The feature is expected to be compatible with both standard SIM cards and eSIM.

And there's more

Google loves an Android Auto update, including three new features that were added to the platform last week. One of those improvements that we covered was the newly-added automatic launch settings.

Despite some users enjoying automatic launch settings on their Android Auto head units, more often than not users need to manually tap on the app screen to launch the service. Soon, Google will be introducing automatic launch settings for all users, according to the folks over at Auto Evolution.

What this means is clear: users can decide if they want Android Auto to open automatically when connected to the head unit. While it seems like a simple addition, those who frequently rely on the service (and spend lots of time behind the wheel) can reduce the time it takes to get the system up and running. Many of the problems we at T3 regularly see popping up on the support forums is the failure of Android Auto to open when it's connected inside of a car. By adding the automatic launch settings, users will be able to choose whether they want the app to launch by default or manually open it themselves.