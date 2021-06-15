Amazon takes $300 off the Razer Blade 15 RTX 2060 gaming laptop ahead of Prime Day

We're just a week out from some of the best Prime Day deals of the year showing up, and already we've seen some of the best deals on gaming laptops all year. Amazon in particular is offering one of Razer's best gaming laptops at its lowest price yet, taking $400 off one of their latest RTX 2060 gaming laptops.

Now on sale for $1,489.98, gamers can grab one of Razer's best gaming laptops on sale just under 20% off. The Razer Blade 15 Base Edition comes loaded with a 10th Gen Intel i7 paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and one of NVIDIA's latest RTX 2060 mobile GPUs.

Previously on sale for $1,399.99, this deal saves a little bit less but with Prime Day just around the corner, we may see it go back to this price. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen the Razer Blade 15 on sale for, it's one of the best prices you'll find on this setup.

For those looking to grab a killer 1080p gaming laptop for high performance 144 FPS gaming, this is a deal worth taking a look at.

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop Now: $1,489.98 | Was: $1,799.99 | Savings: $319.01 (18%)

Loaded with NVIDIA's RTX 2060 Max-Q and Intel's 10th Gen i7, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition offers an excellent mobile gaming platform out of the box. Usually priced at $1,800, this deal saves just under 20% on a stellar gaming laptop built for high performance 1080p gameplay.

View Deal

Running off a 10th Gen Intel i7 paired with NVIDIA's latest RTX 2070, the Blade 15 is an excellent gaming rig that provides enough horsepower to handle 144Hz 1080p gaming.

Spec'd with a 512GB SSD along with 16GB DDR4 RAM, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition gaming laptop offers a solid future-proof build if 4K gaming isn't a must just yet.

An upgrade to the SSD at some point is recommended, but at this price point the 512GB storage capacity is a generous amount. Games these days however will fill this up fairly quickly, so don't be afraid to check out our best SSD guide for some inspiration on an upgrade.

There's also a flurry of other discounts on Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops, with price drops of up to $500 on select models. Check out some of the other Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop deals today.

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: