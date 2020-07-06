Amazon Summer sale takes the GoPro HERO8 to its cheapest price EVER

The Amazon Summer Sale has arrived, and one of the very best bargains we're spotted is this GoPro HERO8 Black for just £279. However, before you hit 'Add to basket', you might want to consider heading to GoPro directly instead, where you can get a HERO8 Black plus 32GB memory card for just £279.99 (make sure you toggle from the Bundle Deal above the product name to just 'HERO8 Black' to see this price).

So it's a shade more expensive, but, lets face it, probably worth the extra 99p for that memory card. The regular price is just shy of £380, which is the price all other retailers we've checked are selling at. Snap it up this offer while you can – we don't know how long it'll last.

For more major bargains, explore our Summer savings roundup. And if you're visitng from the US, there's a bargain to be had for you too: there's $100 off the HERO8 Black right now.

The HERO8 Black is the newest in GoPro's flagship range. It's the best GoPro you can buy – in fact, it's the most powerful and feature-rich action camera in the world full stop. It's sitting pretty at the top of our ranking of the best action cameras, and recently snapped up a T3 Award, too.

This super-versatile action camera boasts a sleek frameless design, the most effective image stabilisation available (HyperSmooth 2.0), an intuitive user interface with superb new preset modes, and the same all-but-bombproof construction you can expect from GoPro (including waterproofing to 10m without a case). For more info, check out our GoPro HERO8 Black review.

UK: GoPro Hero8 Black + 32GB memory card | £279.99 (was £379.99) at GoPro

Pick up the flagship HERO8 Black for £100 off the RRP at GoPro. This powerful little action cam takes all the most loved features of its predecessor and adds improved image stabilisation, a sleek frameless design, powerful preset modes and more. For 99p less (but no included memory card), pop to Amazon instead.

US: GoPro Hero8 Black + 32GB memory card | $299.99 (was $399.99)

Save $100! Pick up the top-end HERO8 Black with $100 off the RRP. This is quite simply the most powerful and feature-rich action camera in the world – and a T3 Award-winner to boot.

