Amazon Prime Day-esque cheap Dell XPS 13 laptop deals take up $300 off right now

With Labor Day sales in full swing and Amazon Prime Day still yet to be announced, a deal this good one of Dell's best student laptops just can't be passed up. Dell's XPS 13 laptops are easily one of the best laptops available today, and right now Dell's XPS 13 laptop is currently on sale for just $1,049 – $200 off it's regular price. Along with the $200 discount off the standard model, you can also save a hefty $300 off the touch model too!

Dell XPS 13 Laptop

Was: $1,249 | Now: $1,049 | Savings: $200

Now rocking a 10th Gen Intel i7 and 16GB DDR3 RAM, Dell's flagship XPS laptop offers the power, performanc, and versatility you need at an excellent price point. Now $200 off, this is an excellent chance to grab a cheap student laptop before Amazon Prime Day hits.

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop

Was: $1,699 | Now: $1,399 | Savings: $300

Remastered with a new 10th Gen Intel i7, Dell's XPS 13 Touch laptop delivers the amazing performance and dependability of the XPS 13 with the added bonus of touch-screen functionality and a crystal clear 4K display.

A solid workhorse laptop suitable for students and personal use, Dell's XPS 13 laptop is the total package. Remastered for 2020, it's now running on Intel's 10th Gen i7 processor and loaded with a 512GB SSD, 16GB DDR3 RAM, and an innovative new webcam, the XPS 13 is built with performance and versatility in mind.

With the added $200 or $300 discount depending on which Dell XPS laptop you choose, you can essentially get Microsoft 365 for free when you add it on to your purchase. Starting at $69.99, Microsoft 365 is a must have on this laptop. Whether your writing up that thesis or managing massive spreadsheets, you'll need Microsoft's suite of programs to make the most out of Dell's leading laptop.

This offer won't be around for long, but if a cheap Dell XPS 13 laptop deal isn't exactly what your looking for head on over to our Dell Labor Day sale round up sale to find even more great deals on gaming laptops, monitors, accessories, and more!

