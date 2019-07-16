Amazon Prime Day: Echo Show 5 plummets to its cheapest EVER price

Amazon Prime Day 2019 has seen some absolutely stunning deals drop, but among the absolute best has to be the going-on half price price cut on Amazon's brand new, screen-packing Echo Show 5 smart home hub and speaker. This deal is so good it feels even better than a Black Friday deal.

The Echo Show 5 is Amazon's latest addition to the display-toting Show range of smart home hubs, and the smallest, too, with a compact 5.5-inch smart display condensing all the functionality of a full-sized show into a smaller and more stylish unit.

As such the Echo Show 5 allows you to watch movies and TV shows, make video calls, summon instructional cooking recipes, view smart security camera footage, play music, check the news and weather, and much more besides. And as the dimensions of the device are only 148 x 86 x 73 millimeters, it can fit almost anywhere, too, from the kitchen to a study.

The Echo Show 5 was launched only a matter of months ago, too, which is why this deal is so good, as it not only knocks serious money of a quality, well-reviewed product but does it on a product very much at the very start of its shelf life.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Amazon Echo Show 5 | was £79.99 | now £49.99

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is the latest and most stylish product in Amazon's Show range of screen-toting smart home hubs, and it is now available for going on 40% less than it was pre-Prime Day. That means instead of paying £79.99 for the Show 5, you now only pay £49.99, and you get it delivered to your door for free, too. Nice!View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | was $89.99 | now $49.99

Over in the US the deal is just as good, with the Show 5 discounted down from $89.99 to only $49.99, a straight $40 price reduction. The device is baggable at this low price in both Charcoal and Sandstone colorways, too.View Deal

Naturally, as T3 absolutely loves smart home tech, we've got deals on all the Echo Show hubs in our authoritative best Amazon Echo Show deals guide, as well as top prices on the best smart thermostats, best smart plugs, best smart bulbs, best smart security cameras and best smart home gadgets.

