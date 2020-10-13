Amazon Prime Day deals: Kindle Paperwhite gets $50 price cut

This is one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals we've seen so far as it slices a straight $50 off the price of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite eReader.

The Kindle Paperwhite takes everything that is great about the standard Kindle and then upgrades it, adding in a slimmer design, stronger internal hardware, a higher ppi screen and waterproofing.

The Kindle Paperwhite also has a built-in light, which is great for reading in low-light conditions, and it can also be paired with a set of Bluetooth headphones or speakers so you can listen to Audible audio books.

We really rate the Kindle Paperwhite at T3, which is why this deal is so easy to recommend. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Kindle Paperwhite | Was: $129.99 | Now: $79.99

The Kindle Paperwhite is a straight upgrade on the standard Kindle, offering enhanced specs, a thinner design and extra features like waterproofing. It's also now available with a fat $50 discount applied in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Four different colorways are available, and delivery is free.View Deal

In our best eReader buying guide we said the Paperwhite delivers "a super-clear screen for comfortable e-reading" and praised its "easy-to-read font" and "adjustable backlight". We concluded that it is an "excellent e-reader".

