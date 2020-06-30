Amazon lawn mower deal: Flymo EasiStore 300R gets BIG price slash

T3 knows a thing or two about quality lawn mowers as we review so many of them. We also know a good lawn mower deal when we see one, and today's Amazon deals of the day has a great one available.

The deal in question is on the well-received Flymo EasiStore 300R, which is a cordless lawn mower that boasts a 30cm cutting width and 30 litre grass box. It also has dedicated close edge cutting tech, which makes trimming borders and tight spaces easy.

This Flymo lawn mower is incredibly popular, too, with it ranked the number one best-selling rotary lawn mower at Amazon. That's because it is quality and makes mastering even the most wild and overgrown sward easy. With 23% cut off its price, it is a must-see in our opinion for anyone currently looking for a new lawn mower.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Flymo EasiStore 300R | £179.99 | Available at Amazon

Here's a really great lawn mower from one of the world's most premium brands reduced by £55 and shipped with free delivery. That £55 saving means that instead of paying £234.99 for the Flymo EasiStore 300R, for today only you can bag it for £179.99. Zero wires, a large 30 litre grass box, and variable cutting height make this a top turf master worth considering – and especially so at its new low price point.View Deal

