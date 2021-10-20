Amazon 4K TV deal: Save 31% on this 65-inch Hisense TV and beat the Black Friday rush

Looking for the best deal on Hisense Smart TVs? You’ve come to the right place...

Hisense 65A6G TV, Amazon, pre Black Friday deal
(Image credit: Amazon)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen

By Last updated

If you’re looking for an affordable, feature-rich TV, Hisense currently have their exclusive A6G range on sale right now. The Hisense 65-inch Smart TV has received a whopping price cut from £799 to £549 on Amazon – other screen sizes are also on offer.

These Hisense deals are going to be popular, so take advantage of this today before the Black Friday deals in November. 

So you’re probably wondering what makes the Hisense 65-inch A6G a great choice to upgrade your viewing experience. Well, it’s just that – the A6G is a whole new experience for audiences, due to its sound, design and integrations. It’s one of the best TVs under £1000, and at smaller sizes is one of the best TVs under £500.

The 4K UHD screen delivers crisp levels of detail and great picture quality, thanks to support for Dolby Vision HDR, which gives it rich and deep contrast. The DTS Virtual X audio is delivered by digital optical and analogue outputs, plus full range dynamic drivers sharing a total power of 16W.

As a smart TV, the 65A6G has easy and intuitive software, plus built-in access to a range of apps and streaming services, including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime and Freeview Play. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are built-in too and you can also add Alexa to the mix.

Besides the specifics of the 65A6G, the design is sleek and a great asset to add to your home. We've tried the A6G TVs, and they're incredibly strong for the price – and that was before the big discounts. If you want a premium-looking TV with a really big-screen, this is a killer deal for a quality television.

Image

HISENSE 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV | Was: £799 | Now: £549 | Saving: £200
The Hisense 65A6G 4K UHD Smart TV is full of smart features, clear audio and picture quality for a high quality viewing experience. Choose from 43”, 50”, 55”, 58” and 65” sizes, all of which have great discounts at Amazon right now. 

View Deal
TOPICS
Deals Television
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen

As Deals Writer at T3.com, Bethan covers all things deals, unsurprisingly! Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites and magazines and on a variety of topics, from jewellery and fashion, to food and telecoms. In her spare time, Bethan enjoys running, reading and attempting DIY craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.