T3 is the world's foremost expert on the best Chromebooks and, right now, Acer is tearing things up in the Chromebook market with a number of top-class systems. For example, the Acer Chromebook 514 Touch is the system we recommend above all others for the majority of users to buy today.

Which is why we've had our head turned by the new Acer Chromebook Spin 514, which has just been unveiled at CES 2021. This is a system that, at least on paper, looks like it is going to be very strong indeed, coming with a new design and suite of powerful new hardware.

In terms of headline features, the Spin 514's addition is the adoption of AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series mobile processors, as well as AMD Radeon Graphics.

(Image credit: Acer)

“The pairing of AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with a durable design makes the new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 an excellent choice for users that need to get work done at home,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “Users will be blown away by the new level of responsiveness and performance provided by the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 with AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors.”

Most exciting for gamers is that any model that comes with AMD Ryzen 7 3700C or Ryzen 5 3500C quad-core processors will come with powerful AMD Radeon Vega Mobile Graphics built in.

Elsewhere the Spin 514 boasts a new thin and light design – weight rests at 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) and it is only 17.35 mm thin (0.68 inches). Despite this high level of portability Acer states that the Spin 514 delivers a 10hour battery life.

(Image credit: Acer)

Other notable specs include the ability to outfit this system with up to 16GB of RAM and a 256GB internal SSD for storage. The Chromebook's screen, meanwhile, is a 14-inch Full HD touch IPS6 display is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass, which has been adopted to protect against scratches.

This 14-inch display has a 78 per cent screen-to-body ratio, too, with slim 6.1 mm (0.24 in) side bezels, and as can be seen in the above images, has a 360-degree hinge, which lets the system be converted for slate use.

Adding another level of premium, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 also offers an optional backlit keyboard option.

Colorways are as follows: Pure Silver, Steel Gray and Mist Green.

(Image credit: Acer)

Rounding off this impressive-sounding Chromebook package is a comprehensive selection of ports, which include two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, DisplayPort over USB-C, and a MicroSD card reader among others (certain models also have HDMI).

As working from home is now the norm for many the Chromebook Spin 514 also comes with dual microphones, and an in-built HD webcam.

As to pricing and availability, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 range will start at $479.99 and hit store shelves in February 2021. The EMEA launch is pegged for March 2021, and the range will start at €529 and £499.

