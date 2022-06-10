5 new Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video shows to watch this weekend

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Can you believe we're halfway through 2022 already? It's been quite a few months but thankfully all of the top streaming services – Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video – are offering something worthwhile to watch.

While there are normally one or two shows every month that are well worth streaming, June has gone nuts with numerous must-watch shows debuting on each platform. From superhero shenanigans to sci-fi spectaculars to standup secrets, it's truly a rich time for TV shows and series worldwide.

So to help you decide what to watch this weekend, we've rounded up the best shows to stream right now. Enjoy!

Ms. Marvel

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Since Marvel began developing shows exclusively for Disney Plus, it's fair to say it's been a bit of a mixed bag. Ms. Marvel , on the other hand, has come out the gate with the best opening episode of the lot. As an avid fan of the Avengers – specifically, Captain Marvel – Kamala Khan struggles to fit in at school and home, only to suddenly find herself with the superpowers like her heroes.

Starring the instantly likeable Iman Vellani, the six-episode series is modern, funny and visually stunning. No word of a lie, I grinned ear-to-ear throughout all 50-minutes, so thoroughly recommend giving this one a go.

Stream Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) now

The Boys – season 3

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Then we have the polar opposite to Ms. Marvel with The Boys. As someone who prides himself on keeping up with all things superheroes in TV or film, The Boys is unlike any of them. Hell, it's unlike anything else in Hollywood. The R-rated series, based on the comicbook of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, follows a team of vigilantes (known as The Boys) as they try to take down Vought and its team of superpowered individuals.

It's hard to explain without spoilers just how insane, gory and out there the show is. Seriously, there are several times I just need a breather after seeing what has unfolded onscreen. One major standout is Anthony Starr as the relentless Homelander, which may be the best TV villain since Charles Dance in Games of Thrones. Don't miss this!

Stream The Boys on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) now

Stranger Things 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

The sci-fi coming-of-age Netflix hit about a group of kids in the 1980s who discover the mysterious upside down is perfect comfort watching, yet Stranger Things 4 ups the ante in terms of horror and cinematic scale. While Millie Bobby Brown still gives as good as she gets as the mysterious fish out of water Eleven, it's Sadie Sink's poignant performance as the tormented Max that steals the show.

Netflix has gone all out with a $30 million per episode budget – and it shows. There's even the new nightmare fuel villain, Vecna, that looks like something out of Resident Evil. The first seven episodes are available to watch now with the epic almost 4-hour finale dropping on July 1st, 2022.

Stream Stranger Things 4 on Netflix (opens in new tab) now

Backstage with Katherine Ryan

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Looking for something different? Backstage with Katherine Ryan just premiered on Amazon Prime Video, giving the scoop on what happens backstage when the cameras are off with comedians... except they're not this time. Alongside the Canadian comedian herself, it also features Jimmy Carr, Rosie Jones, Frankie Boyle, Rob Beckett, Nish Kumar, Sarah Millican, Joel Dommett and many more. It's set to be a riot, providing an interesting look at the lives of some of the funniest people in Britain.

Stream Backstage with Katherine Ryan on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) now

Obi-Wan Kenobi

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reunite after 17 years away from the world of Star Wars in Obi-Wan Kenobi . As my single favourite character in a galaxy, far far away, I was apprehensive about how Disney would handle the show, namely because of the disastrous end to the Skywalker saga.

Well, four episodes in and so far so good. McGregor, as expected, is giving a wonderful portrayal of the broken Jedi Knight, while Christensen as Darth Vadar has been used sparingly to good effect. I also think the reason given for Obi-Wan leaving his post from watching over a young Luke Skywalker is the best possible one that Deborah Chow and team could have come up with. Let's hope they can stick the landing.