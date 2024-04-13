Netflix is losing one of the best superhero movies – don't miss out

QUICK SUMMARY A superhero movie with a difference, The Suicide Squad is leaving Netflix on April 22nd.

In today's incredibly saturated superhero landscape, it take a lot for a movie to stand out. Heck, we've delved so deep into Marvel's catalogue at this point, I'm just waiting on a gritty Howard The Duck reboot.

DC on the other hand has been mainly sticking to the big guns with Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman making several appearances with mixed success. It's interesting then that one of the best movies DC has created stars a bunch of characters only the most hardcore knew existed (and Harley Quinn). The Suicide Squad is a top-tier superhero movie, but it's leaving Netflix on April 22nd.

Ok, a confession, I shouldn't reallly be calling this a superhero movie. At best The Suicide Squad is a group of anti-heroes, at worst a group of downright scoundrels. But who are they? Well, we've got trained killers like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie( and Bloodsport (Idris Elba) but then also more... unconventional heroes like Polka-Dot Man (David Dalmataschian), Captain Boomerang and Weasel... who's a man-sized weasel.

Starting off as prisoners in the high-security Belle Reve prison, our 'heroes' agree to a heroic mission for the chance to reduce their sentences, or keep loved ones from trouble. In charge of recruitment and the mission is Amanda Waller (a terrifying Viola Davis) a coldhearted, manipulative government suit. What's the worst that could happen?

Well... let's just say this movie isn't afraid to kill its heroes. It's often said that superheroes feel too invincible, and it's refreshing that isn't the case here. Critics agree too, this film boasts an impressive 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

While some excellent action setpieces are to be expected, the real differentiator for The Suicide Squad is its twisted humour. Whether that's at the expense of some of its wackier characters, or some genuinely good one-liners. John Cena's Peacekeeper is a particularly empty brained frat bro who even went on to have his own spin-off series.

It's a shame this movie has to leave Netflix, so make some time to watch it while you can. Especially if you don't usually like superhero fare. Oh, and don't accidentally watch Suicide Squad instead, this version is much better.