Netflix's new no.1 has a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes – it made my skin crawl

A stand-up story to give you shivers

Baby Reindeer
(Image credit: Netflix)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published
QUICK SUMMARY

The new no.1 most watched show on Netflix in the UK is Baby Reindeer, a dark comedy drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. 

The key words to remember when watching the show that has just hit the top of the Netflix charts in the UK are "based on a true story". I can watch all kinds of nastiness in a drama with the comfort blanket that none of it's real, but that isn't the case here.

Baby Reindeer is the new show currently lighting up the streaming service. A (super) black comedy, it's an adaption of creator/star Richard Gadd's award-winning stand-up comedy routine. Before I go on, he has to be commended for his strength and honesty.

Gadd plays Donny (names have been changed for reasons that soon become clear), a fictionalised version of himself who works in a London pub by day while struggling to make it as a standup by night. One day, an odd lonely woman walks in upset. Donny, out of sympathy, offers her a cup of tea on the house. That was his first mistake. 

Martha (An impressive Jessica Gunning)  quickly becomes obsessed with him, it seems innocent enough at first but rapidly escalates. She starts sending him literally thousands of curiously misspelt (and crude) emails every day, referring to him by the nickname reindeer. Despite her claims of being a high-powered lawyer, she also spends all day at Donny's work explaining she's too broke to buy drinks. 

Donny himself is in something of a vulnerable place. The show starts with him going to the police to report Martha so we know things can't end well, but he's also feeling disillusioned by his comedy struggles, and battling his own sense of identity and prejudice while dating his new partner. 

I've never seen a show like this before. It's funny in places, yes, but the overall impact is definitely more psychological horror in my opinion. Martha is dangerous and predatory, which doesn't exactly make for easy watching. 

Just because it's not a comfortable watch, doesn't mean it's not well worth your time, however. The series currently sits on a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score with critics, no mean feat, and deservedly so. 

If you too have also binged all of Fallout, here's your next watch. 

Topics
Netflix
CATEGORIES
Streaming
Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸