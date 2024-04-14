Netflix's big-budget sci-fi movie gets a sequel this week – In record time

Back in the day, there was a three-year gap between each film in the original Star Wars trilogy. But that was the 70s and 80s, now we live in the age of instant messaging, rapid food delivery and streaming services.

It was only in December 2023 that Netflix released the first film in its Zak Snyder-directed sci-fi franchise Rebel Moon - Part one: A Child of Fire. It was a massive undertaking for Netflix and now on April 19th, the second movie is set to release. With a combined budget of around $166 million (they were filmed back to back), expectations are high.

Pressure is further ramped up by the dissapointing reception of the first installment. Originally written by Snyder as his pitch for a Star Wars movie, it made for a polarising movie, at least among audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts a 58% audience rating and a dismal 21% score from critics. Ouch. Many felt that it was just a thin retread of genre tropes, which while slightly harsh when the film was setting up a whole new galaxy, needs to be improved this time around.

TItled Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver this second instalment continues the story of Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her fellow warriors as they once again face off against Atticus Noble and his legion.

Plot details are fairly scarce but Netflix provides its own synopsis, detailing that: "On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made."

The trailer looks like we're set for a classic battle of heroically outgunned rebels against the might of an evil empire - where have I heard that before? In all seriousness, it looks visually epic and Zak Snyder (director of 300) knows how to choreograph a scrap, so let's give it a chance.