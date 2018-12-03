23andMe DNA testing kit deal: get 30% off for Christmas

Just in time for your Christmas gift shopping, 23andMe has just slashed the price of its DNA testing kits by 30%. The 23andMe kits come top of our best DNA testing kits guide, as they offer such a detailed picture of your health and ancestry.

The flagship 23andMe "Health + Ancestry Service" DNA testing kit, which provides extensive information on your ancestry and genetic health from a small saliva sample has been reduced from £149 to £104. If you're in the US, the price has been reduced from $199 to $139.

The more basic 23andMe "Ancestry Service" DNA testing kit which gives you a picture of your ancestral past has been reduced from £79 to £54. The US price has dropped from $99 to $69.

DNA kits make original Christmas gifts, and to make gifting easy both kits currently come with free gift wrap.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service | Now £104, was £149

This is the most comprehensive at-home DNA testing kit that 23andMe currently offers. Spit into the testing tube and the firm promises more than 90 personalised genetic reports, including Ancestry Composition, Maternal & Paternal Haplogroups, and Neanderthal Ancestry, which tells you the number of genetic traits you share with this species of early man compared to other 23andMe customers. There's also health-based reports that can tell you if you're at risk of Celiac Disease, late-onset Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease.View Deal

23andMe Ancestry Service | Now £54, was £79

This is the more basic 23andMe kit. As such you get the ancestry results so you can discover where your DNA is from and get a breakdown by region, and trace parts of your ancestry to a specific group of individuals from 1,000+ years ago, but you don't get the health reports. If you want to dig deeper, you can even opt into the DNA Relatives tool which lets you find and message other 23andMe users who share DNA with you.View Deal

23andMe also allows customers to access their raw, uninterpreted genetic data file. This can then be uploaded to third-party services like GedMatch, where the information can be used by amateur and professional researchers and genealogists to trace family trees.

If you're not sure which of the two kits to buy 23andMe provides a full comparison chart to help you decide. This 30% off offer ends on 25 December.