Wooden Tech: 5 Stylish gadgets made from trees

Orée Board

Orée is a three-man, southern French operation that makes keyboards out of “bois”, as the French call it, in a small workshop. The keyboard is crafted from a single piece of maple or walnut from sustainably managed forests, each being polished and oiled by hand. Every Board is unique, and a variety of fonts and layouts are available.

Price: 125 Euros | oreedesign.com