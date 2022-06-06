Watch free in June: 3 Amazon Prime Video movies with 90%+ on Rotten Tomatoes

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I've written about Amazon Prime Video's new free-to-watch option, FreeVee, before. It's great if you've currently cut back on your streaming service subscriptions as it lets you watch top movies and TV shows, ad-supported, for free.

And, this month in June 2022, there's some absolutely awesome movies (opens in new tab) available to watch for free in the US on FreeVee, including three movies that currently have review scores of over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here's 3 movies that, for literally zero dollars spent, you can watch today for free.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

1. Knives Out

A modern whodunit with an all-star cast, Knives Out is a surprisingly engaging mystery film based around the death of a wealthy patriarch and his dysfunctional family. It's classic detective mystery stuff, and everyone in it realises that it's just a little bit silly and performs suitably. Daniel Craig as private detective Benoit Blanc gets lots to do and is good value, however with top performances from Michael Shannon, Chris Evans, Toni Collette and more, the drama never lets up. This was a massive box office and critical success and now two more sequels are incoming, so a great time to watch if you haven't already.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 97%

Watch Knives Out for free now (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

2. Logan

Many critics said this was one of the best superhero movies ever made and a series of glowing reviews backed those comments up, with this R-rated take on the X-Men character Logan becoming a massive success both critically and at the box office. Indeed, Logan went on to gross $619.2 million worldwide. The film picks up the story of Logan in the future, in 2029, where he is living out his days under the radar looking after a very old Professor Xavier. Needless to say that he doesn't remain incognito for long, with R-rated adventure ensuing.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94%

Watch Logan now for free (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

3. Zero Dark Thirty

This movie tells the story of the decade-long manhunt for Osama bin Laden, leader of the Al-Qaeda terrorist network responsible for the September 11 attacks. Obviously, it is serious, gritty stuff (there's depictions of torture that generated controversary) but with Kathryn Bigelow directing and Jessica Chastain, Joel Edgerton, Mark Strong and more in the cast, it is very well acted and a gripping thriller, even with the ending now common knowledge. There's so much behind-the-scenes details that its very much the journey rather than the destination that is the real star here.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 91%

Watch Zero Dark Thirty for free (opens in new tab)