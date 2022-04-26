Top 3 Henry Cavill movies to watch on Netflix

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You know you've made it big when you have your own famous meme: if I had £1 for every time I've seen the Henry Cavill meme where Jason Momoa is creeping up on him, I'd have enough money to cast Cavill in my own movies. But until that happens, Netflix is one of the best places to get your Henry Cavill fix. You could say that the Netflix Cavill collection is super, man.

That's the last pun, I promise.

Here's three movies starring Henry Cavill that I think are worth watching, and each one is available to stream right now on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

1. Enola Holmes

Cavill isn't the lead here – the hero of Enola Holmes is the brilliant Millie Bobby Brown, who you may already know from Stranger Things – but as Enola's brother Sherlock he has a lot of fun in this superb reimagining of the Baker Street legend, a feminist romp that should delight all ages. Based on the Young Adult novels of Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes is a story about an ordinary Victorian girl who loves mysteries, martial arts and blowing stuff up, and her ongoing attempts to outwit her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft are enormously entertaining. When you consider that Sherlock Holmes is the most filmed literary character of all time (if you include TV as well as film) the fact that Enola Holmes feels so fresh is all the more remarkable. The core mystery isn't very mysterious but you'll enjoy the journey.

(Image credit: Netflix)

2. Night Hunter

Not to be confused with the 1996 vampire killing movie of the same name – a movie so bad that the best anyone could say about it was that it was “better than Bloodfist 8” – Night Hunter was originally called Nomis and has a hilarious 14% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. According to Mark Kermode, it’s “Superman in a hood in a remake of the last scene from Silence of the Lambs, but not as good” – and if that doesn’t make you add this to your watch list immediately I really don’t think we can be friends. Night Hunter takes a really good cast – Ben Kingsley! Stanley Tucci! – and completely wastes their talents on a “titter-inducing” (The Times) screenplay that delivers a load of “twaddle” (The Guardian). This is so much my kind of film it’s unreal.

(Image credit: Netflix)

3. Man of Steel

You knew I was going to include this after the dreadful pun in the intro and, er, the enormous Superman picture at the top of the page. And it should be here, because it's great and I think it's really underrated: on Rotten Tomatoes it's got a rubbish 56% rating, which I think is deeply unfair. Cavill is perfectly cast as the heroic and too-nice-to-be-human Superman and he delivers a pitch-perfect performance, and while that's clearly in conflict with Zack Snyder's overly flashy direction the movie is much more ambitious and thoughtful than your typical superhero fare. It's closer in mood to the darker, grittier Batman movies of recent years than it is to Superman Returns, and while it's not fully realised – the last half hour or so sometimes feels like it's a different movie – it's an interesting oddity thanks to Cavill's superhuman presence.