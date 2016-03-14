10 games that would be amazing in VR

Previous Next 2/11

Firewatch

Short as it may be, and with a few performance issues still persisting on the PS4 version, our love of Firewatch refuses to die. Developer Campo Santo uses the first-person perspective to create a human relationship so believable the game borders on voyeurism. The autumnal colours of Shoshone National Park, with its charming calm and acute sense of isolation, is perfectly suited to VR.

Immersion on that scale, coupled with the intimate air of connection would provide an experience like no other. The slow pace of the game would also suit current VR technological limits, enabling you soak up the rich world shedding red and gold around you.