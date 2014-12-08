The best GoPro mount to buy 2015

Previous Next 4/12

Muvi Universal Palm Strap Mount - For Veho Muvi

This mini-filming pole is one of the best we've encountered, as it features an elasticated hand strap and ergonomic grip that keeps the thing practically glued to your hand. We even managed to take it out surfing, an activity that requires a lot of hand action, especially during the 'pop-up' movement. The grip gets in the way and bashes the board a bit but once up, it feels secure enough to hold and pan even in heavy waves. Unfortunately, this model doesn't float but it will be great for gigs, snowboarding and any other event that requires a bit of dynamic yet stable movement in the shot.

£29.95 | Veho