By Max Parker
The best GoPro mount to buy 2015
From bike mounts to drones, these are the best GoPro and other action camera mounts you can buy right now
Compatible with a whole load of action cams thanks to the 1/4-inch universal screw attatchment, the Big U-Shot is also extendable, moving from 29cm to 94cm, giving you more control over your shots. It's available in a range of bright hues, too.
£39 | XSories
Perfect for runners, cyclists and boarders, this chest mount easily wraps around the shoulders and waist to offer a secure platform for the camera to sit in the middle of the chest. The strapping is easily adjustable so you get a tight fit, which is mandatory, as the Muvi K2 camera tends to bounce around a lot due to its weight. Even with the chest harness mount fully tightened, we still experienced some movement on a downhill mountain bike ride, meaning a helmet mount could be better for the really bumpy stuff.
£34.95 | Veho
This handy little mount is essential for anyone wanting to record an activity that requires constant use of the hands and arms. Our test involved a lot of surfing and this accessory was perfect, snugly fitting over the top of a neoprene wetsuit hood with ease. The rubberised interior lining of the head strap also means the mount stays firmly in place, which is great for getting beautifully stable shots. Again, the Muvi K2's weight comes into play and can get a bit tiresome during long recording sessions and it looks utterly ridiculous when you paddle out with a camera strapped to your head.
£29.95 | Veho
This mini-filming pole is one of the best we've encountered, as it features an elasticated hand strap and ergonomic grip that keeps the thing practically glued to your hand. We even managed to take it out surfing, an activity that requires a lot of hand action, especially during the 'pop-up' movement. The grip gets in the way and bashes the board a bit but once up, it feels secure enough to hold and pan even in heavy waves. Unfortunately, this model doesn't float but it will be great for gigs, snowboarding and any other event that requires a bit of dynamic yet stable movement in the shot.
£29.95 | Veho
Some of the best footage and photos taken on a GoPro come from under the sea, but to really capture that shark selfie, you need a fully equipped mount. This one has sturdy adjustable handles connected by a metal pole and special attachments for lighting.
£59.99 | Hobby Mounts
If you've always wanted to see the world from the perspective of your dog, then this is the way to do just that. This mount can be strapped one of two ways, either attached to the chest pointing up, or pointing down to the ground, it's made from dog friendly material too, so it won't cause Fido any irritation.
£45.99 | Buy it now from GoPro
One of the coolest, yet vainest mounts we've come across, the CU2 pack lets you, hands-free, record your life from a third-person view. The included backpack acts as a harness for the mount, connecting the aluminium poles that hold the GoPro to a solid plate tucked away in the bag. It's 100% waterproof and can be used with other action cams with a extra mount.
£79.98 | But it now from Action Cameras
Constructed completely from carbon fiber, this is far more than your regular GoPro selfie pole. There are five set-up configurations to choose from, giving you plenty of scope to get creative and it can lengthen to an impressive 60-inches. An adhesive patch lets you secure it to a helmet and it'll even work with other action cams.
£79.99 | Buy it now from Delkin Devices
A particularly inventive mount that captures some spectacular video, the Sportsman clips on to a range of rifles, including paintball and pellet guns, bows and fishing rods. You can even attach multiples GoPro's, capturing footage of what you're aiming at, as well as of yourself in the act.
£69.99 | Buy it now from Dog Cam Sport
Easily the coolest and most high-tech mount we've seen, DJI's Phantom quadcopter is a drone, that you can you attach your GoPro on to and record breathtaking aerial video. The quadcopter itself can fly at a speed of 10m per second, can hold a still position or be constantly on the move and keeps going for about 15 minutes.
£352.70 | Buy it now from Quadcopters
Pretty self-explanatory, this simple mount attaches securely to your chest by looping over your shoulders and offers a great way to capture hands-free GoPro video. It's fully adjustable, fitting a number of body types, perfect for extreme sports and helps capture some awesome looking footage.
£29.99 | Buy it now from Hobby Mounts
Another simple, yet ridiculously useful mount, this time that attaches to your wrist. The obvious upside to having the camera mounted on your wrist over your chest is freedom of movement, wherever you move your arm, you'll record. The adjustable strap also means you can fit the mount over bulky gloves, a must if you're off skiing.
£39.99 | Buy it now from Hobby Mounts