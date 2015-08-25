T3 Awards 2015: vote for the best camera of the year if you love taking striking photos

Previous Next 2/7

Canon EOS 7D Mark II

Enthusiast photographers tend to shoot a bit of everything and they need a versatile camera that can cope with a wide range of subjects and conditions.

The EOS 7D Mark II's weatherproofing means that it can be used in harsher conditions than all of Canon's other current SLRs apart from the pro-level EOS-1DX. Its autofocus system can get moving subjects sharp quickly, and keep them sharp as they move around the frame or towards/away from the camera.

The metering system, with its new 150,000-pixel RGB and infrared sensor, is also extremely capable and delivers correctly exposed images in a wide range of conditions.

All things considered, the 7D Mark II is Canon's best APS-C format model to date. It's not often that we recommend making a direct upgrade from the model immediately proceeding a camera, but this case is an exception. The 7D Mark II makes a great upgrade from theoriginal 7D.

Read our Canon EOS 7D Mark II review

