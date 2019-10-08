How to do a push up plus all the best variations on this classic exercise for bigger arms

Is there anyone out there who doesn't want big pecs and even bigger arms? With so many push up variations to choose from, sometimes it's hard to tell which muscles are worked with push ups. We are here to help the lift the cloud of confusion.

One of the most basic – yet most effective – calisthenics exercise is push up. Much like the bench press, everyone thinks they can do it well but in reality, not many people perform them correctly, therefore people see results much later than they should.

Read on to find out how to perform push ups with the correct form and see which version is actually the hardest to perform.

Warm up and useful accessories

You'd think you don't need to warm up for bodyweight exercises but this mentality couldn't be further from the truth. Bodyweight exercises provide ample amount of resistance; just think about the amount of people you know who can do even just one set of eight reps of pull ups. There aren't many, are there?

The main reason to warm up is to bring your heart rate up a bit. This will A) make you less likely to experience fatigue early on the workout and B) will help you burn fat more efficiently. Keeping your heart rate in the right zone and paying attention to its movement can help you survive workouts much easier.

Probably the best way to keep track of your heart rate is to wear a running watch (or exercise watch or multi-sport watch – same difference). These wearable devices can track a variety of exercises (the Polar Ignite can tracks salsa dancing and the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is particularly good for golfing) and by paying attention to your HR during exercising, you can avoid the common pitfall of getting tired two minutes in the workout.

Since we all get bored during exercising, it's also a good idea to get a pair of decent headphones for running (or workout – same difference). Listening to music can further motivate you during workouts and help you push through tough periods which will inevitably come at some point.

Best cheap protein powder deals: in case you want to start exercising properly

Best cheap creatine deals: this widely used powder can help you push more day to day

Keep your elbows tucked in and your core engaged (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to do a push up

Starting position is arms extended and shoulder-width apart whilst you are facing the floor. Make sure your palms are directly under your shoulders on the floor. Core and glutes engaged, back straight. It is very important to keep the core engaged all the way through the full motion. Don't let your hip drop and 'sag in the middle' or push your bum out as you bend your elbows.

Another very important aspect is the position of the elbows as you bend them. Don't let them stick out, keep them tucked in close to your body. That will work your triceps more and give you big pecs as well as big arms.

At the lowest position, your nose should almost touch the floor and again, your body should be straight. In this position, if someone would place a bowl of water on your back and the liquid in it should be level. That is unless you are aren't doing decline push ups because then you'd get your head wet. Why would anyone want to do that?

Concentrate on the correct form all the way through and the slower you perform the press up, the more efficiently you work your muscles. Within reason, of course, there is no need to play statues here.

Best dumbbells: up the game with renegade rows

The medicine ball incline press up is particularly fun to do (Image credit: Getty Images)

Push up variations and alternatives

We'll get around analysing these, too.