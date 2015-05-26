Grab your tackle: best fishing tech for summer

Previous Next 1/9

Introduction

Like golf, angling remains one of the UK's most beloved pasttimes, and it's also a good opportunity to buy yourself more stuff. Beginner? Let Richard Grange give you a few tips, then we've got eight pages of tech.

Angling Times expert Richard Grange serves up fishin' tips

Chase the breeze fish feel the wind too, because it either warms or chills the water they live in. Broadly speaking, this can be summed up as “if the wind's in the east, the fish bite least but if the wind's in the west, the fish bite best.” A southerly is also favourable. Chart your course Information is key in angling, from finding out the right baits and tactics to discovering new places to fish.

Hours spent scouring the internet, asking questions in local fishing tackle shops and trawling Britain's biggest-selling weekly fishing newspapers will all help you catch more fish. Don't be a cheap skate, Reputable brands such as Daiwa, Drennan, Maver, Fox and Preston Innovations – to name but a few – might not sell the cheapest tackle but it's top quality and will see you proud for years.