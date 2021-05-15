GoPro HERO 7 White: can it still cut it in 2021?

Launched in 2018 as part of a GoPro HERO 7 triple release and positioned beneath the fancier Black and Silver versions, the HERO 7 White model was the cheapest and most basic of the three new GoPros released that year.

While all three models were well received at the time, they are getting on a bit in camera years, and quite a way down the best GoPro rankings now. However, they're also a lot cheaper than the newest models. So is the GoPro HERO 7 White still a contender for our best budget action camera ranking, or has it had its day?

GoPro HERO 7 White: design

Aside from being different colours, the HERO 7 White and Silver models share the same 2-inch screen and camera body, which is slightly smaller than the Black version and lack its front-facing status screen.

While the HERO 7 Black camera has a removable battery, both of the more basic HERO 7 models have an internal battery that's fixed in place. When new, the battery has enough capacity to shoot 1.5 to 2 hours of footage per charge – which is plenty for most situations. The battery's charge holding abilities will fade over time though and unfortunately it cannot be replaced.

Just like the majority of other action cameras on the market (aside from the frameless HERO 8 Black and HERO 9 Black), the HERO 7 White needs to be fitted inside a dedicated frame (GoPro parlance for a housing) in order to attach it to a mount or when using other accessories.

GoPro HERO 7 White: features

While the HERO 7 Black features the original iteration of GoPro's truly excellent HyperSmooth video stabilisation software, the White and Silver versions both come with a decent enough but slightly less impressive version instead.

All three cameras feature the same intuitive and easy to use operating system, but with slightly slower processors, the White and Silver versions are a little more sluggish to respond to your inputs.

The only real difference between the White and Silver versions as far as features go, is that the White lacks the Silver's GPS location tagging function on stills and videos.

GoPro HERO 7 White: video and stills

While both of its fancier HERO 7 stablemates have the ability to shoot 4K video, the White version's maximum video resolution is 1440p at 60FPS – there are also plenty of more recent budget action cameras that can shoot in 4K too. Unless you're planning to run your footage on a 4K tv or monitor though, the HERO 7 White's resolution is still more than good enough for sharing clips with friends or posting on the web, and the camera does a great job of capturing sharp, dynamic video.

Like the HERO 7 Silver, the White version offers 10MP stills, however, it lacks the Silver's more advanced WDR (wide dynamic range) shooting mode, which gives better detailing in highlights and shadowed areas. While the image quality from both cameras is good, most modern cameras, and even phones, are able to take photos with twice the image resolution of the HERO 7 White and Silver.

GoPro HERO 7 White: specs

Weight: 94.4g

Dimensions: 60.2W x 40.5H x 20.8D (mm)

Video: 1140P60

Photo: 10MP

Exposure control: Yes

Raw photo capture: No

Stabilisation: Yes

Time Lapse: 0.5 second intervals

Burst: 15 FPS

Protune: No

Touchscreen: 1.95-inch LCD

Voice Control: Yes

GPS: No

Microphones: Two

Battery: Built-in 1220mAH lithium-ion

Waterproof: To 10m (33ft) without a case

Storage: Micro SD

GoPro HERO 7 White: verdict

While the GoPro HERO 7 White is a rugged and really well put together camera, unfortunately it's now starting to show its age. While its video and photo capturing capabilities are good enough for a wide range of uses, there are plenty of other cameras that can shoot at higher resolutions and cost around the same price or less.

Of the three HERO 7 cameras, the Black version is the only one we'd still fully endorse as a worthy buy. That said, if you're able to find the White (or better still, the 4K video equipped Silver) at a bargain price, it would still be worth a punt.