Das Keyboard X50Q vs Razer Blackwidow V3 Pro: which gaming keyboard is best for you?

Picking a gaming keyboard can quickly become overwhelming. With so many RGB LEDs on offer, it’s easy for the shopping experience to be a bit like gazing into a ring light for a little too long. No one needs QWERTY emblazoned on their retinas so there’s a good reason we have a constantly updated list of the best gaming keyboards .

If you’re eyeing up the Das Keyboard X50Q vs Razer Blackwidow V3 Pro, you have already decided on one thing at least: you’re ready to spend a serious amount of cash on your new gaming keyboard. The keyboard is just as important as having one of the best gaming monitors, best gaming mice and best gaming headsets for the overall experience.

While Das isn’t as well known as the green and black behemoths over at Razer, its wired Das Keyboard X50Q is top of our best gaming keyboards list for good reason. This is a solid luxury option with lots of exciting features and reassuringly tactile exclusive switches.

Razer’s Blackwidow V3 Pro on the other hand is – controversially – a wireless option from the tech giant and one of its most premium offerings. While it’s also available in wired form (dropping the Pro from its name), this is an impressive high-end gaming keyboard with ultra-low latency and a choice of switches.

Let’s take a look at the Das Keyboard X50Q vs the Razer Blackwidow V3 Pro. Fight!

Das Keyboard X50Q vs Razer Blackwidow V3 Pro: Price

There’s no getting around it. Both the Das Keyboard X50Q and Razer Blackwidow V3 Pro are at the most expensive end of the (RGB) spectrum. Choosing to opt for either of these along with an equivalent gaming headset and mouse will probably set you back as much as some entry level graphics cards.

Perhaps though you’re choosing to update an old keyboard and want something that’s going to stand the test of time. Both the Razer and Das keyboards will definitely do that, making them worth their lofty price points.

The Das Keyboard X50Q retails for $199 in the USA, while you’re looking at around £169.99 in the UK. It’s important to note that while you might not have heard of the brand, this is a specific dedicated keyboard manufacturer and this is one of its most premium products with a price tag to match. Happily too, it’s worth it.

Razer’s Blackwidow V3 Pro goes over the $200 line at $229.99 in the US and £229.99 in the UK. This is one of the most expensive keyboards in Razer’s line up, only beaten by the Xbox One specific Razer Turret keyboard and mouse combo at $249.99/£249.00. The Blackwidow V3 Pro means business, and thankfully delivers.

Das Keyboard X50Q vs Razer Blackwidow V3 Pro: Design & Features

There are plenty of design similarities between the X50Q and the Blackwidow V3 Pro. Both have a much-coveted palm rest for more comfortable gaming sessions, quick access media knobs and switches so you don’t have to stop what you’re doing to turn off Spotify, and they’re both exceptionally easy on the eyes with slick and minimalist aluminium designs despite being specifically gaming keyboards.

But let’s talk about the wireless elephant in the room. How does the Blackwidow V3 Pro fare in the wireless stakes? Wire-free mechanical RGB mechanical keyboards are thin on the ground – Logitech G’s G915 is the only real competitor here – and gaming demands lag free performance.

Thankfully both the Bluetooth and Razer proprietary connections via the Synapse app are excellent with no noticeable lag. There’s always the wired option to use while charging but you’re not spending £230 on a keyboard to leave it plugged in and thankfully the Blackwidow V3 Pro performs admirably while unshackled from your PC. Be free!

But if you aren’t willing to take the wireless risk, the X50Q comes not just with a standard cable but an extra long braided one that means you don’t have to worry too much about desk positioning. Das’ dedicated smart gaming keyboard keys also come in exceptionally handy and, just like the Razer, there are plenty of different ways you can programme your RGBs to suit your mood.

Das Keyboard X50Q vs Razer Blackwidow V3 Pro: Switches

Gaming keyboard switches can be very subjective. The tactility of gaming keyboard switches, their noise and feel is exactly what makes them so appealing in a gaming setting, although less so in a shared home office. We advise you think about who will be in the same room before purchasing…

Both the X50Q and Blackwidow V3 come with their own proprietary switches. Das has chosen a set of switches manufactured by Japanese company Omron. Known as Gamma Zulu Switches, these have a life cycle of 100 million actuations and have a satisfyingly speedy reaction time and require very little weight before heading to your next key.

You can have a listen to the soft noise from the keys here on the official site but it’s more like the softer Cherry MX Brown than anything too aurally offensive.

The Blackwidow V3 Pro on the other hand comes with a choice of two proprietary Razer switches, the Razer Green switch or the Razer Yellow. Opt for Green and you’ll get a more traditional gaming keyboard feel with a satisfying click with each button push. You don’t require much pressure for each click but there is still an enjoyable tactility.

If you prefer a quieter option though, then you’ll want to choose the Yellow option which is a linear silent switch with less tactile feedback. There are even sound dampeners to bring the audio down even more, proving that Razer is also thinking of those around you.

It’s a nice touch but if you’re alone in your home office and want a more traditional feeling gaming keyboard, you know what to do…

Das Keyboard X50Q vs Razer Blackwidow V3 Pro: Verdict

These two premium keyboards are neck and neck when it comes to the quality stakes. If you want to unharness your gaming from the shackles of years of mechanical wired keyboards then the Blackwidow V3 Pro makes a formidable tool with a choice of satisfying switches. But, on the other hand, if you’re happy with wires, you can save a bit of cash and go for the X50Q. This is all down to the allure of a wire-free future. Are you ready?

