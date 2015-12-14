10 best gifts for gamers: the top presents for the gamer in your life

Previous Next 1/11

Gifts for the gaming man or lady

It's that time of year again. The geese are getting fat, because no-one eats geese, but six million turkeys have gobbled their last gobble in Britain alone, and are waiting to be given a ceremonial funeral surrounded by the traditional grave goods of potatoes, stuffing and gravy. And everywhere, poised over their plate, are people wondering if they bought the right present.

Well, if you're buying for a gamer, look no further. We've picked out the ten items that we'd most want to receive as a gamer this year. Excluding games of course: with those, it's best asking the gamer her or himself what they want. We must admit, we're still lusting after the collector's edition Fallout 4 Pip Boy… but you'll already need to hit eBay for those, and make sure your PayPal account is as plump as, say for instance, a Christmas goose.