By Nick Cowen
Best movie video games ever
It's not all doom and gloom when movies become video games
It's not all doom and gloom when movies become video games
The culmination of LucasArt's two flight sims, X-Wing Vs TIE Fighter gave Star Wars fans the best of both worlds allowing them to pilot starships from both the Empire and the Rebel Alliance. The game's multiplayer was absolutely superb, allowing players to customise their ships and choose which squadrons they'd like to fly with.
Developed by Raven Software, X-Men Origins: Wolverine went into production before the lousy Hugh Jackman movie was even a going concern. This may explain why it's A) a lot better and B) far more savagely violent than the film it was ostensibly based on. Seriously, this title earns every inch of its 18 rating as Wolverine's claws are used to sever arms, legs and even heads on a minute-to-minute basis.
The sequel to James Cameron's movie turns out to be a videogame in which a bunch of marines are sent to investigate what happened to Ripley and the gang, and quickly find themselves trapped on a dark spaceship filled with maneating creatures. The campaign's a fun way to spend eight or so hours, but it's the asymmetrical multiplayer that allows players to take control of both xenomorphs and marines that's the real keeper. Lock 'n load those pulse rifles, marines!
Westwood Studio's Blade Runner was less of a straight adaptation of Ridley Scott's iconic film, and more of a fanfic story set in the same universe. Players take on a the role of a Blade Runner called Ray McCoy tasked with hunting down a group of replicants over a lengthy story containing thirteen possible endings. For our money it's one of the best games on this list.
Strictly speaking this isn't a movie tie-in, serving as something of a prequel to Pitch Black, one of the best Aliens knock-offs ever made. In it, players take on the role of bald, gravel-throated space thug Riddick – played by Vin Diesel – as he attempts to break out of the most dangerous prison in the galaxy. Game action mixes up stealth, melee and first-person-shooter mechanics and it's easily one of the best games on this list.
A game that mixed resource management with a first-person point-and-click adventure, Dune was based on Frank Herbert's science fiction classic, but it took is overall look and feel from David Lynch's overblown movie. It actually bears the distinction of being a lot more fun to sit through than the latter.
Billed as the sequel to Ghostbusters II and overseen by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, Ghostbusters: The Video Game is essentially a third-person-shooter in which players bust spooks as a rookie recruit. However, instead of blasting ghosts to smithereens, players use a positron collider to wrangle spectres into a trap. It's all delightfully barmy fun and, naturally, the collateral damage is immense.
Widely recognised as the best adaptation of any movie into videogame format, Goldeneye is mostly praised for being the game that started the FPS craze on consoles. Its graphics may have aged poorly and its AI doesn't stand up to today's standards, but without Rare's James Bond tie-in, it's likely games like COD and Halo wouldn't dominate the market as much as they do these days.
Really, we could have picked any of the film franchises that Traveller's Tales has weaved their magic wand over and transformed into a game that's shot through with adorable appeal and punchy gameplay. But we though, why split hairs? Star Wars, Pirates Of The Caribbean, Indiana Jones, Lord Of The Rings – they're all great and all worth seeking out if you love games, regardless of you're age.
Michael Jackson's movie was absolutely rubbish, but the game based on it was a rather worthy beat 'em up. Players used some coloured lightning to knock back foes, but the most memorable aspect was the game's Dance Magic mechanic, a power-up that caused everyone – except bosses and MJ – on screen to dance themselves to death. Talk about Murder On The Dancefloor...
One of the few games which is nowhere near as violent as its movie counterpart, Data East's side-scrolling shooter ate through rolls of pennies in the arcade. Easily the best game starring the shell-headed law enforcer, Robocop gave the player the film's iconic machine-gun and then proceeded to hurl tons of bad guys at them, including the odd boss fight with ED209 (complete with jerky animation).
A videogame based on a movie (and a series of comic books), which tells a love story adhering to gaming tropes including fistfights and boss battles? Well, how meta are we? In all fairness, Scott Pilgrim's side-scrolling beat 'em up action was a lot of fun and its extra modes and co-op play gave it some serious legs beyond the main story mode.
After numerous attempts at making Spiderman games resulted in dreck, Treyarch came up with an interesting idea: how about you just plonk players in Spidey's boots in an open world city and let them get on with the business of crime-fighting? They did just that and alongside street thugs and muggers, they hurled some of Spiderman's most iconic villains at the player, including Rhino, Shocker and Dr Octopus. The result was one of the best superhero games ever made – and easily the best Spiderman game of all time.
The last Star Wars game to be released before the prequel trilogy ruined the universe for long-time fans, Trilogy Arcade is also one of the best rail-shooters ever made. With just the use a target reticule Sega made players feel part of the most iconic moments of the original trilogy – the Hoth raid, the Speederbike chases on Endor and both Death Star dogfights – in a way that hasn't been captured as effectively since.
Rockstar re-imagined Walter Hill's rather camp street gang romp as a bloody and brutal brawler, following the titular hoodlums as they flee through the New York night from every other gang in town. The game filled out a lot of the movie's back story and even included frame-for-frame recreations of some the film's scenes.
John Carpenter's terrifying remake of a black & white classic seems like a logical choice for a survival horror game. Set on an Arctic base, its plot involves a military operation to find out what happened to a group of scientists who disappeared while on assignment, which uncovers that they were all slaughtered by a shapeshifting alien. What made The Thing stand out as a game was an aspect borrowed from the film: paranoia. Both the player and the friendly AI characters would invariably suspect each other of being the nasty menace from offworld.
Tron always felt like grist for the videogame mill when it was released and numerous tie-ins followed, but none were as good as this makeshift sequel. In it, players took on the role of Alan Bradley's son, Jet, who finds himself pulled into a computer generated world run by an odious supercomputer and his program flunkies. Like The Warriors game tie-in, this videogame adaptation of Tron arrived a couple of decades after the film it was based on – which may explain why, even though it reviewed well, it sold rather poorly.