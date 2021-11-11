Best LG TVs 2021 for all budgets

The best LG TVs are usually OLED TVs for one simple reason – the company has been the main driver behind the development and production of this self-emissive display technology. In fact, regardless of which brand of OLED TV you choose, the panel will have been manufactured by LG.

As a result LG’s other strengths sometimes get overlooked, and although our list of the overall best TVs unsurprisingly contains a number of LG OLEDs, our guide to the best 8K TVs also features an LG LED TV that offers the most affordable option when it comes to enjoying 8K.

LG doesn’t just offer high-end TVs either, there’s an extensive line-up up of mid-range and entry-level models that often include features filtered down from further up the range, including some of the best OLED TVs for less than you might think. As a result the brand frequently features in our guides to the best TVs under £1000, and best TVs under £500.

Just below you’ll find a quick guide to the best TVs in LG’s current range for different budget levels, then we’ll jump into our bigger list covering more models to fit different needs. That list isn’t just in order from top model to cheapest – we’ve picked out TVs we think offer the best balance of performance to price, and have made suggestions for different budget levels.

Finally, don’t forget our list of the best soundbars of 2021 – they can deliver improved sound quality – regardless of budget – making them the perfect sonic upgrade for your new LG TV.

What is the best LG TV?

Overall, our top LG TV pick for most people is the LG C1, which delivers an unbeatable combination of features, performance and price. You get cutting-edge AI-enhanced processing, stunning OLED HDR performance, a sleek design, and four HDMI 2.1 ports, meaning that's totally future-proof. And the price has come down massively since launch, making it astoundingly good value right now.

Our pick of the budget LG models is the LG UP77, a 4K TV that represents remarkable value within the company’s LED line-up. The competitive pricing is combined with the impressively comprehensive webOS smart system, good HDR performance, and super-low input lag.

The best LG TVs of 2021: the list

When it comes to TVs, size does matter, and while not everyone can squeeze a 77-inch OLED into their lounge, the reality is that many struggle to accommodate even a 55-inch model. Thankfully LG offers 48-inch versions of the C1 (as well as the A1), and if you want maximum performance from minimum space, then this is the best LG TV for you. Of course, it's excellent at other sizes too.

The LG C1 is a sweet spot in the manufacturer’s OLED line-up, and while it might not have the G1’s brighter ‘evo’ panel, it has just about everything else. That means you get HDMI 2.1 with eARC, 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM, plus the C1 also works with Freesync and G-Sync. So this OLED TV is ideal for anyone who wants a screen for gaming… but it's processing just as advanced as LG's highest-end 4K TVs, meaning that's wonderful with movies too.

The C1 also includes Dolby Atmos and LG’s AI Sound Pro, which means you get a virtual height challenge with immersive audio, although like most modern TVs, built-in sound isn’t its strong point. As with all of LG’s TVs there’s no HDR10+, but you get all the other HDR formats. So whatever your desired screen size, this capable LG OLED has you covered – here's our full LG C1 review.

2. LG UP7700 The best budget LG TV Specifications Sizes: 43, 50, 55, 65, 70, 75 inches Resolution: 4K Screen type: LED HDR support: HDR: HDR10, HLG Reasons to buy + Great smart TV software + Low input lag for gaming + Good HDR performance Reasons to avoid - Black tones are weak - Sound isn't the clearest

There’s so much emphasis on LG’s OLED TVs that it’s easy to forget they make some excellent LED models as well. The UP77 is the best LG TV for those on a limited budget, delivering big and bright 4K pictures without breaking the bank. There’s effective upscaling, excellent image accuracy thanks to Filmmaker Mode, and vibrant HDR that benefits from dynamic tone mapping.

The competitive pricing does require a degree of compromise, especially in terms of the build quality and audio performance, and while the deeper chassis accommodates a direct backlight, the black levels could be better. On the plus side the screen uniformity is good, and while the inputs are limited to HDMI 2.0, the 10ms input lag is great news for gamers.

A key area where the UP77 doesn’t compromise is its smart platform. It sports the full webOS system, with a complete set of features, comprehensive selection of streaming apps, and the superb Magic Remote to make navigation intuitive and responsive. This excellent LG TV proves that just because you have a limited budget you don’t have to miss out on all the best features.

LG doesn’t just produce some of the most advanced OLED TVs, it also offers some of the cheapest. The LG A1 is the best LG TV to buy for anyone who wants to enjoy the cinematic benefits of OLED without having to bust their budget. In fact the A1 is so competitively priced that it even beats less credible brands in terms of value-for-money.

Not only does the LG A1 offer a wide choice of screen sizes, but also the inherent strengths of OLED with its incredibly deep blacks and pixel-precise highlights. This model might not be as bright as the LG G1, but it still retains the accurate colours and controlled contrast of LG’s OLED TVs – resulting in an incredibly rich HDR performance.

You also get LG’s superb smart TV platform, which is not only easy to use, quick to navigate, and highly response, but also boasts every streaming app imaginable. Of course something has to give at this price, so the image processing is less advanced than the LG C1, there’s no future-proof HDMI 2.1, and the sound quality could be better, but otherwise the LG A1 is hard to beat for bang-for-buck with today's technology.

This high-end 4K TV features LG's new state-of-the-art ‘OLED evo’ panel delivering brighter images, more accurate colours and lower power consumption. Combine this with OLED’s inky blacks, superior shadow detail and pixel-precise specular highlights, and the result is a dazzling HDR performance.

The equally impressive SDR images benefit from LG’s latest AI-enhanced Alpha9 processor, which upscales lower resolution content to match the 4K panel precisely. This superb TV doesn’t just produce great pictures, it also delivers sonic immersion thanks to Dolby Atmos processing and 60W of built-in amplification.

The G1 isn’t just ideal for movies – it’s also ideal for next-gen gamers with four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K 120Hz, VRR, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), plus an incredibly low input lag, and a new Game Optimiser mode to add greater flexibility in terms of setup.

This Gallery TV doesn’t come with a stand at all, and while you can buy feet separately, it should really be wall mounted using the included flush bracket. You’ll be glad you did because at just 23mm deep from top to bottom, the LG G1 is a stunning piece of industrial design.

Combined with the high price, this makes it a bit more of a niche buy than the LG C1, which is mostly its match technologically – but make no mistake, this the ultimate LG OLED experience… in 4K, at least.

While the LG A1 is a cracking OLED bargain, its lack of HDMI 2.1 means you can’t take full advantage of all the latest gaming features. Thankfully there’s also the LG B1, which retains all the strengths of the A1 and builds on them, making this particular OLED the best LG TV for gaming when it comes to bang-for-buck. Unlike the A1, you get two HDMI 2.1 ports here, as well as two HDMI 2.0 ports.

Naturally you get all the usual OLED benefits such as superior contrast, detailed shadows, and rich but nuanced colours. You also get excellent upscaling for SDR, and dynamic tone mapping for stunning HDR images, along with the full webOS experience – so no complaints there.

The sound has been beefed up compared to the LG A1, but it’s still not great, and the Alpha7 processor isn’t as sophisticated as the one on the brighter LG C1 – but what you do get is future-proofed connectivity, which means 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM to go with the 10ms input lag.

6. LG NANO91 The best LG LED TV for mid-range quality Specifications Sizes: 55, 65, 75, 86 inches Resolution: 4K Screen type: NanoCell LED HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG Reasons to buy + Wider colour gamut + Dolby Atmos support + Next-gen gaming features Reasons to avoid - Black levels could be deeper

LG’s 2021 range might be dominated by OLED TVs, but not everyone will be enticed by the format’s self-emissive charms. If you prefer LED, then the best LG 4K TV for you is the Nano91 with its NanoCell technology for purer colours. Priced as a mid-range model, this TV is the top LED option before moving up to the Mini-LED delights.

LG’s NanoCell displays might not be as well known as Samsung’s QLED alternative, but they achieve similar results using nanoparticles to filter and refine the colour performance. Add in a direct LED backlight with local dimming and the result is punchy HDR with bright highlights and wider colours. The inclusion of the Alpha7 processor means SDR looks great too.

The Nano91uses an IPS panel, which produces much wider viewing angles, although it does result in slightly weaker blacks compared to LED TVs using the VA alternative. However, this is a solid mid-range model with all the same features as other LG TVs on this list, including Dolby Vision and Atmos, webOS, HDMI 2.1, and all the latest cutting-edge gaming features.

While 8K is gaining in popularity, it remains an expensive technology compared to mainstream 4K TVs. However, if you like the idea of buying a TV that’s future-proofed but don’t want to take out a second mortgage, the LG QNED99 is the best 8K TV for you.

This affordable 8K TV uses quantum dot NanoCell tech for wider colours, and a Mini-LED blacklight to massively increase the number of dimmable zones, thus boosting the brightness and precision of specular highlights. There’s also LG’s fourth generation AI processor to take full advantage of the 33 million pixels, perfectly upscaling everything to match the TV’s resolution.

The QNED99 uses an IPS panel to widen the optimal viewing angles, but the downside is that the TV struggles to deliver the same deep blacks as the VA alternative. There's HDMI 2.1 with support for 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz, but unlike some rival 8K displays there's no VRR. That minor issue aside, it sports a full house of LG features such webOS, Dolby Atmos, and game optimisation.

7. LG Z1 The best (and only) 8K OLED TV Specifications Sizes: 77, 88 inches Resolution: 8K Screen type: OLED HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG Reasons to buy + Stunningly detailed 8K images + Exceptional HDR performance + Amazing sound quality Reasons to avoid - Not as bright as LED competition - Very expensive

The awe-inspiring LG Z1 isn't just LG’s best 8K OLED TV, it’s currently the world’s only 8K OLED TV. Naturally such bleeding-edge tech doesn’t come cheap, but it also only comes in 77- and 88-inch screen sizes, so you’re going to need plenty of space as well as deep pockets. But once you’ve sorted out the logistics and finances, you’re in for a treat.

The Z1 is a triumph of design, with a screen that’s ultra-thin despite being massive. The 88-inch version boasts an impressive sound system that’s built into the stand, although since you can’t detach it, the 77-inch model is the only option for those looking to wall mount. But whichever you choose, the images produced are a feast for the eyes, with exceptional detail and contrast.

While not as bright as the alternative 8K LED TVs, the Z1 is brighter than any other OLED TV, producing amazing big-screen images with perfect per-pixel colour accuracy and incredible contrast. Once you include LG’s state-of-the-art processing, and full suite of features, the result is a flagship TV worthy of the name, and the best OLED TV money can buy.