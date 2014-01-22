Best free Android apps to download 2014

Previous Next 10/24

Amazon MP3

To call this a music player is quite the understatement. As well as playing your legacy MP3 collection, this integrates with Amazon's cloud storage service, enabling you to sync your offline music collection to the cloud for streaming through the app. You have to pay to upload lots of your own tracks, though, with the idea really being to encourage you to buy your MP3s through Amazon – which are then free to store and stream through the app.

