Best small phones 2020: stylish and powerful compact phones

You want the best small smartphone for your needs, and we want to help you find it – and to that end we've put together a full and current list of the best small phones you can buy right now, covering a range of price points and manufacturers (from Nokia to Apple).

Invest in one of the best small phones of 2020 and you'll get more room in your bags and in your pockets, plus the added benefit of less strain on your thumbs. You might even save some money along the way as well.

These really are the best compact phones on the market today, delivering strong internal hardware suites, versatile camera systems and slick user interfaces — they just do so in a smaller scale handset. Read on for our full list.

1. Best small phone for most people: Samsung Galaxy S10e The best small phone with the most power Specifications Weight: 150g Dimensions: 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9 mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 5.8 inches Resolution: 1,080 x 2,280 CPU: Exynos 9820 / Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM: 6GB/8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB Battery: 3,100mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 16MP ultrawide Front camera: 10MP

If may be more than a year old now, but with a screen size of 5.8 inches, the Samsung Galaxy S10e is smaller the the Galaxy S20 phones, and still super powerful. If you're after a compact phone then this one is well worth considering.

And as well as a small-ish size, you also get the very best specs and performance that Samsung was able to offer in 2019. Under the hood there's a Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 processor, depending on your region, and that's paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage (which you can also expand).

Add in the fetching array of colours that the Samsung Galaxy S10e can be had in, and this is a great overall package for people wanting a smaller phone. As it gets older, the price continues to come down too.



(Image credit: Apple)

2. Best small premium phone: Apple iPhone 11 Pro A modestly-sized phone that delivers a premium iPhone experience Specifications Weight: 188g Dimensions: 144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm OS: iOS 13 Screen size: 5.8 inches Resolution: 1,125 x 2,436 pixels CPU: Apple A13 Bionic RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB Battery: 3,046mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP telephoto + 12MP ultrawide Front camera: 12MP

The 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro is the smallest iPhone out of the models that Apple launched in 2019, and thanks to its super-thin bezels, you can still just about use this phone with one hand – which is a plus if you're after the best small phone.

While the screen is substantially bigger than the 4.7 inches of the iPhone 8 (see below), the overall size isn't much different, so it's a question of how much you want to spend and how good a camera you want on your next handset.

And it's a powerful compact too: the latest Apple A13 Bionic processor, a triple-lens camera around the back, all the good stuff that iOS 13 brings with it and more. Let's hope Apple eventually sees sense and brings out an iPhone SE 2 this year.

(Image credit: Nokia)

3. Best small budget phone: Nokia 2.2 The best small phone for those on a budget Specifications Weight: 153g Dimensions: 146 x 70.6 x 9.3 mm OS: Android 9 Screen size: 5.71 inches Resolution: 720 x 1,520 pixels CPU: Mediatek MT67671 Helio A22 RAM: 2GB / 3GB Storage: 16GB / 32GB Battery: 3,000mAh Rear camera: 13MP f/2.2 Front camera: 5MP

You can get the Nokia 2.2 for not much money at all, and of course that means there are going to be compromises in terms of the specs, the camera, and so on – but the phone is still going to be capable of getting through most of the stuff you ask it to do without too much trouble.

Nokia brand owner HMD Global has built up quite a reputation for producing affordable, stylish, no nonsense phones, and that's the case with this one too. The phone runs a nice clean version of stock Android, and you're guaranteed security updates for three years.

Of note for this particular round-up is the 5.71-inch display, which is simple to operate with one hand (assuming you've got fairly big hands). If you don't have much money spare, this is the best small phone to go for.



(Image credit: Sony)

4. Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact An Android small phone powerhouse Specifications Weight: 168g Dimensions: 135 x 65 x 12.1 mm OS: Android 8.0 Oreo Screen size: 5 inches Resolution: 1,080 x 2,160 pixels CPU: Kryo 385 Silver RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB Battery: 2,870mAh Rear camera: 19MP Front camera: 5MP

Maybe Sony doesn't shift as many handsets as the likes of Apple or Samsung, but it does make one of the very best small phones in the shape of the Xperia XZ2 Compact. With some top-notch hardware packed inside, it has a screen size of just 5 inches diagonally.

Admittedly the design isn't the most innovative or svelte that you're going to come across this year, but if you're looking for a lot of power from something that's still going to fit in your pocket, give it a look (the top-end Snapdragon 845 is the chipset running everything).

This being Sony, you know the 19-megapixel rear camera is going to serve you well, and the phone comes with some useful extras too, like an IP68 rating for protection against water and dust. Oh, and you can get the handset in four rather fetching colours as well.



(Image credit: Google)

5. Google Pixel 3a Very decent hardware in a stylish, compact package Specifications Weight: 147g Dimensions: 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 5.6 inches Resolution: 1,080 x 2,220 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 670 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB Battery: 3,000mAh Rear camera: 12.2MP Front camera: 8MP

While we await the arrival of the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 3a remains very affordable, and compact enough to take a spot in our best small phones of 2020 list – few phones of today offer a screen smaller than the 5.6-inch one that the Pixel 3a comes rocking.

This is Google's mid-ranger, so of course compromises are made along the way – the handset's specs can't compete with the more premium Pixel 4 phone, and you don't get quite the same choice in terms of internal storage either. You'll need to make do without waterproofing and wireless charging too.

However, what the Pixel 3a offers, besides a compact size and respectable performance, is an exceptional camera: you can take some truly great snaps with this phone, despite its positioning in the mid-range section of the market.



(Image credit: Apple)

6. Apple iPhone 8 A small but powerful iPhone experience Specifications Weight: 148g Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm OS: iOS 13 Screen size: 4.7 inches Resolution: 750 x 1,334 pixels CPU: Apple A11 Bionic RAM: 2GB Storage: 64/256GB Battery: 1,821mAh Rear camera: 12MP Front camera: 7MP

The 4.7-inch iPhone 8 from 2018 remains on sale direct from Apple, even after the launch of the 2019 iPhones. It's not ultra-compact, but it's still smaller than a lot of the phone displays you'll come across in 2020, so it gets a spot on our list.

Remember the iPhone 8 has exactly the same guts as the iPhone X launched in the same year, so all you're really missing out on is the Face ID unlock technology, a notch at the top of the display, and a little bit of power. The camera's only a single-lens snapper too, but it still capture some very impressive photos.

The iPhone 8 runs the latest iOS 13 software, and will last you for several years in all its compact glory. New iPhones will be appearing this year, but that's always the case – don't let that put you off buying this.