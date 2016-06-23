Best 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs to buy now

Previous Next 2/11

Deadpool

Everybody's favourite wise-cracking anti-hero makes a tasty big screen debut in the movie adaptation of Deadpool, with plenty of extreme violence, mouthy put downs and R-rated humour to fill even T3 Tower's 18-rated boots.

The only downside here is that the film opens with everything very much turned up to 11, with an awesomly bombastic opening salvo from which it never manages to really recover, with the film's obvious lack of budget slowing everything, including the action, down.

It is funny, violent and entertaining from start to finish, but if it could have maintained that Jazz-style synthesis of disparate styles, genres and fourth-wall breaking asides that it does so in the opening, then this wouldn't be just considered a good movie, but one of the best and most subversive superhero films ever.

This HDR-compatible 4K edition bags you a Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital HD version of the film in one package.

Price: £19.99 | Buy Deadpool 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray now