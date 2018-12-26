Apple New Year sales: save on iPhone X, iPhone XR, Apple Watch, iPod, iPad with these unbeatable discounts and deals

Did Father Christmas not deliver what you wanted under the tree this year? Well, if you were hoping for some shiny new Apple gadgets, you're in the right place. That's because T3 has been busy checking under every proverbial rock to unearth where the best deals and discounts are likely to be found on the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPads, and Apple MacBook.

Apple Boxing Day sales: where to get the cheapest iPhone deals

First up, iPhone. The iconic smartphone range is comfortably the biggest selling product in Apple's line-up, making up around two-thirds of the US company's total profit each financial quarter.

And it's not difficult to see why. iPhone consistently ranks in a podium position on the customer satisfaction charts with each new generation. With its latest handsets, Apple has ditched the physical Home Button in favour of swipe-based gestures on the new edge-to-edge display.

T3 was impressed with the iPhone XS Max. In our review, we described the next-generation handset as a "revelation" for anyone upgrading from iPhone 8 and older.

The more affordable iPhone XR, which starts around £350 less than iPhone XS Max, is another stellar product. According to the T3 review, "the feel and build quality is impeccable," while the iPhone XR sports superior battery life to its pricier counterpart – making it the must-have for iPhone fans who don't want to be tethered to the wall plug.

As well as the latest iPhone XS, XS Max, and iPhone XR, Apple still sells older hardware at a slightly discounted price compared to when they launched. These models are often the cheapest when shopping for deals – and Boxing Day is no different.

There are a number of online stores that consistently offer solid discounts to Apple iPhones, and we've rounded them up below. If there is one you prefer – tap the link below to see the latest Boxing Day sale offerings:

... and if you've already got yourself a handsome new handset, why not check out our definitive list of the best SIM-only deals to make sure you're not overpaying for your 4G mobile data allowance on your new iPhone.

Apple Boxing Day sales: where to get the cheapest Apple Watch Series 3 deals

£50 off Apple Watch Series 3 Silver & White Sports Band, 38 mm at Currys | Now £229 (until midnight on 26 December)

More Apple Watch deals are below.

Best Apple Boxing Day sales: where to get the cheapest Apple Watch Series 4 deals

Apple Boxing Day sales: where to get the cheapest iPad deals

It has been an incredibly strong year for the iPad. Apple unveiled a serious upgrade to its most affordable tablet – the 9.7-inch iPad – bringing support for the Apple Pencil stylus, as well as an A10 Fusion chipset and a lush new gold finish.

Apple closed the year with a complete redesign for its iPad Pro range. Available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes, these dramatically-different tablets ditched the physical Home Button in favour of the same swipe-based controls introduced with the iPhone X in September 2017. With the fingerprint scanning Home Button gone, Apple turned to Face ID to unlock the tablet and authenticate payments.

Unlike the iPhone XS and XS Max, Face ID is on the iPad Pro models works in both portrait and landscape modes.

If you're in the market to upgrade your tablet – or take the plunge and buy an iPad for the first time, you'll be pleased to know that there are a number of solid deals already available on the Apple iPad range.

Below we've rounded up a selection of the best offers from online stores right now.

Best Apple Boxing Day sales: where to get the cheapest iPod Touch deals

Best Boxing Day Apple Sales: where to get the cheapest MacBook Pro 13-inch non-Touch Bar deals

Best Boxing Day Apple Sales: where to get the cheapest MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar deals

Best Boxing Day Apple Sales: where to get the cheapest MacBook Pro 15-inch with Touch Bar deals

Best Boxing Day Apple Sales: where to get the cheapest Apple HomePod speaker deals

