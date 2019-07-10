The Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot are two of the most popular smart speakers on the market. As such, it should come as no surprise to hear that they’re both going to be on sale on Amazon Prime Day 2019. But which one should you go for?

The following mini guide has been designed to quickly explain what each product is and what they deliver performance and features-wise, before helping anyone looking to upgrade during Prime Day decide which one is best for them.

Amazon Echo vs Amazon Echo Dot: The Similarities

The Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot are both first and foremost a smart speaker, utilising Alexa to execute commands and respond to questions, stream audio through supported providers, and control smart home accessories.

There’s also a set of controls up top for silencing the microphone and altering the volume by hand, should you want some privacy. Although, if it's complete and utter secrecy you're after, you might as well go ahead and unplug it altogether.

And that’s where the similarities end.

Amazon Echo vs Amazon Echo Dot: The Differences

So, how do the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot differ? For starters, the former has a far superior speaker setup, comprising of a 2.5-inch woofer and a 0.6-inch tweeter; whereas the latter has a weaker 1.6-inch all-in-one driver.

The intention here is to use the standard Amazon Echo as more of a standalone device and hook the Amazon Echo Dot up to an existing speaker or soundbar using the integrated line-out connector (there's also one on board the Amazon Echo).

Seeing as the Amazon Echo Dot essentially packs half the punch the Amazon Echo can throw, it's also half the size — the Echo takes the same form as a Pringles tin, though it's a tad shorter and wider, while the Echo Dot is akin to a hockey puck.

Amazon Echo vs Amazon Echo Dot: Which Do I Need?

That’s simple – if you’re looking to J.A.R.V.I.S-ify your home on a budget and have an existing speaker to hook it up to for the most immersive listening experience, you’re going to want to go with the cheaper (and more discreet) Amazon Echo Dot.

Having said that, if you’re in the market for a digital assistant to sit on your desk, in a somewhat quiet environment, you’ll be able to use the Echo Dot sans existing speaker. The all-in-one driver is more than capable projecting a voiceless room.

For everyone else, the regular Echo is the one to snag. It has a superior speaker system that reaches further in louder surroundings. Granted, it won’t be powering a sell-out show at Madison Square Garden, but it’s still a significant step up.