Apple's future plans for Vision Pro reportedly rocked by Meta

Quick Summary A new report claims Apple is trying to nail down its Vision Pro strategy, with potential changes being called for in the wake of Meta revealing its Orion prototype. Apple's own take on affordable and lightweight smart glasses is still many years away, it is said.

As we revealed last week, Apple is looking at creating a consumer version of its Vision Pro headset with much lower specification in order to deliver a dramatic price tag. But a new report says that's only one option Apple's considering.

It might even have reconsidered its plans after seeing Meta's Orion project, as unveiled at Meta Connect.

That's according to Bloomberg's well-connected tech reporter Mark Gurman, who believes that Apple hasn't yet worked out what its Vision Pro strategy is going to be: "Based on all available evidence, [Meta] is further along with AR glasses than Apple is in its labs," we posted in his latest Power On newsletter.

He also added that, when it comes to mixed reality, "Apple seems to be on the wrong track".

"Quite frankly, Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses should have been an Apple product," he surmised.

Sources have reportedly informed Gurman that Apple's vision products group, which is the VR/mixed reality division, is considering multiple options: a less expensive Vision Pro aimed at consumers; a smart display where the computer and battery from the Vision Pro would be removed with the iPhone doing the heavy lifting instead; smart glasses, similar to Meta's collaboration with Ray-Ban; and smarter AirPods teamed with AI, with camera-equipped AirPods effectively delivering smart glasses without screens.

The holy grail of Apple's AR/VR plans

According to Gurman, the ultimate goal is to create a rival to Meta Orion – stand-alone augmented reality glasses with high quality lenses, integrated battery and on-board processing, cameras and eye tracking too. However, the technology to do that effectively and affordably is years away – and Meta isn't there either. For all Mark Zuckerberg's excitement, Meta's AR specs reportedly cost $10,000 per pair to make.

We've said before that the Vision Pro feels rather like the very early iPad or Apple Watch, a product looking for a place to excel: it's a technological marvel, but right now it's a trailer of what the future might be like rather than a commercial, compelling and cost-effective product. Vision Pro – or a much more affordable variant of it – could be the next iPhone. But it could also be the next Apple Car.