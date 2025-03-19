Your older Chromecast finally gets the fix it deserves

Quick Summary Google has started rolling out the final fix for older Chromecast and Chromecast Audio devices that suffered from error messages last week. An update began rolling out on 17 March and includes a full reset fix for bricked Chromecasts.

There's a chance those of you that have an older Chromecast or Chromecast Audio have experienced quite a high level of frustration over the last few days.

Back on 9 March, it was clear that there was a problem with these devices in that they wouldn't do the one thing they were supposed to – cast.

The issue affected the now discontinued Chromecast and Chromecast Audio that arrived back in 2015, so if you had the more recent Chromecast with Google TV, you wouldn't have experienced this issue. However, if you do have one of the older models, you may have had an error message informing you of an "untrusted device" that "couldn't be verified".

How to fix your bricked Chromecast

The semi good news was that Google acknowledged the issue on 10 March and promised to issue a fix, and the even better news is that the fix is now available.

As reported by The Verge, Google started rolling out the update on 13 March and it's now also pushing through a second fix for the Chomecasts that were bricked when factory reset.

In an email to affected second-generation Chromecast and Chromecast Audio customers, Google said, "Everything should now function normally."

The email also said the new Google Home app update – version 3.30.1.6 for Android and 3.30.106 for iOS – will allow users to setup and revive any Chromecasts that were broken after you tried to reset them following the initial issue.

Google didn't explain why the error happened, although a Reddit user allegedly found evidence of the "untrusted device" error being down to an expired certificate within the decade-old devices.

The update to the Google Home app that offers the fix started rolling out as of 17 March, but Google has revealed that it may take a few days to roll out to everyone. Patience is therefore key casting friends.