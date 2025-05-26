The 5-star LG OLED C5 is the TV to beat in 2025, and Argos just knocked a huge 20% off its price
Yes please – we'll take it
If you're in the market for one of the best TVs around right now, this could be the very best of the bunch – and that's no exaggeration. The LG OLED C5 ticks all the boxes that need ticking, while offering substantial upgrades over its predecessor, the C4.
At 77 inches in size, you are, of course, going to need to spend a lot of money to get the OLED C5. Thanks to the current Argos sale, though, you can get a fifth off the sticker price by using the special RED20 discount code when you go through the checkout.
VIEW: Argos's LG OLED C5 deal here
It's a massive saving of around £760, which is easily another for another TV in another room – though it's not going to be anywhere near as good as this one. As this is one of the flagship LG phones of 2025, it's an offer to be grabbed at your earliest opportunity.
LG OLED C5 best deal
This is a superb TV set, even for the most demanding of consumers: stunning OLED images, with class-leading contrast, brightness, and blacks, plus on-board AI algorithms that tweak each frame of the content you're watching as it plays. It's now available for 20% off at Argos if you use the code RED20 at the checkout.
This 77-inch model isn't quite the biggest size the LG OLED C5, but it's close (it's also available with an 83-inch panel). Assuming you've got the space for it, you're guaranteed to get an immersive, compelling experience from your television.
Why's the LG OLED C5 worth buying?
Head over to our LG OLED C5 review for a full rundown of everything this flagship 2025 TV offers you, from a "masterful" and "brilliant" picture, to a "personalised user experience" driven by the ever-improving webOS software that comes on board.
Whether you're gaming or kicking back and watching movies, the LG OLED C5 will deliver – and even without the discount applied in this Argos deal, it's already competitive in terms of its pricing. Another 20% off only adds to the appeal.
"The LG C5 should be considered an exceptional OLED TV, with a premium feature set and a refined upgrade over its predecessor," we wrote in our review, though you might also want to check out our guide to the best soundbars for LG TVs right now.
