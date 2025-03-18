Roku's latest free update has been met with user backlash
Roku pushed a new feature to its TVs and devices, and not everyone is happy
Quick Summary
Roku users have reported that they've been forced to watch an advert before their devices even get to the homescreen.
This is apparently a new feature being trialled by the manufacturer and plans to make it permanent have not yet been decided on.
Usually, when Roku or another streaming device manufacturer adds a new feature, owners are thrilled to try it out. However, the latest Roku OS rollout hasn't been met with quite as much enthusiasm.
You could even say some users positively hate it.
That's because there are reports of some Roku device and TV owners have been fed an unskippable advert before they've even managed to get to the homescreen.
According to the Roku subreddit, users have been served a commercial for the new Disney movie, Moana 2, as soon as they switched on. Reddit user jehsickkuhhh posted: "Hello! I just turned on my Roku and got an unskippable ad for a movie, before I got to the regular Roku homescreen. Has anyone else experienced this?"
That lead to many others claiming the same, with some suggesting they'll be looking into alternative streaming options.
When asked about the autoplaying adverts, a Roku spokesperson told Arstechnica that it's not a permanent new feature and is part of a test: "[Roku] has and will always require continuous testing and innovation across design, navigation, content, and our first-rate advertising products," they said.
"Our recent test is just the latest example, as we explore new ways to showcase brands and programming while still providing a delightful and simple user experience."
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
And to be fair, the Roku front-end does provide a simple user experience which we've enjoyed here at T3 for years, but only when you can get to your content without being faced with an ad you can't skip first. That's not quite as "delightful".
We haven't experience the mandatory ad-loading ourselves yet, which could mean it's being trialled outside the UK first. Let's hope the backlash will be sufficient for the brand to look at other ways to bring in revenue without slathering its products with forced commercials on a permanent basis.
After all, when you buy a device or worse, a TV, you kind-of want it work as, well, advertised.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
iPhone 17 tipped for a major upgrade in an unexpected area
This would certainly be an interesting upgrade
By Sam Cross Published
-
This Technics-inspired turntable timepiece puts an icon on your wrist
Technics' most iconic turntable is the inspiration for this rather odd wristwatch
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Roku getting a free update to turn any TV into a work of art
Will roll out to Roku TVs first, then streaming devices
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Roku plans a free upgrade that could affect gamers most
A Roku patent could change the way its TVs react to games consoles
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Roku Streambar can make any TV sound better and stream smarter and it's never been cheaper
4K Roku streaming and 4-speaker sound for less than half price
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Roku Wireless Speakers review: a hassle-free sound upgrade
With its wireless speaker lineup, Roku lets you turn any of its soundbars and TVs into a full cinematic experience
By James Holland Published
-
Roku Streambar Review: ideal for a small set up
The Roku Streambar is a stellar upgrade to any cozy living room or bedroom TV setup
By James Holland Published